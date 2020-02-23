Candidates in Nevada County races file financial statements

With the March 3 primary election approaching, many candidates have filed campaign financial disclosure statements, documents that tell the public who has donated to candidates’ campaigns, how much money they’ve raised and how they are spending it.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 1

In the race for the District 1 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, incumbent chairwoman Heidi Hall faces challengers Michael Taylor and Deborah Wilder.

In 2019, Hall received $8,801 in campaign contributions, including $1,000 from United Natural Food Industries owner Michael S. Funk, $500 from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee and $1,000 Hall loaned her campaign. As of Feb. 15 this year, Hall received $6,416 in contributions, including $1,000 from Nevada County Democrats treasurer and Grass Valley resident Joanne Bodine, $500 from the Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club and another $1,000 loan from herself.

Hall ended the filing period with a $3,257 cash balance and $3182 in outstanding debt.

Hall’s expenditures also included a $1,000 payment to YubaNet.com Inc. for information technology costs.

Wilder received $15,726 in campaign contributions in 2019, including $2,000 from Foster City attorney Mark Watson, $1,000 from the Jim Nielson for Controller 2022 committee in Elk Grove, and $1,000 from Fontana resident and California Strategies consultant James Brulte.

In 2020, Wilder has received $21,353 in campaign contributions as of Feb. 15, including $5,000 she loaned her campaign. Those donations include $2,000 from Foster City attorney Mark Watson, $1,000 from Jay Obernolte for Assembly 2020 committee in West Sacramento, and $1,000 from Grass Valley rancher Martin Harmon.

Wilder ended the filing period with a $3,107 cash balance and $5,000 in outstanding debt from the loan she gave herself.

Wilder’s expenditures include $3,200 to KNCO News Talk 830 for radio airtime and production costs.

Michael Taylor’s campaign disclosure statement was not publicly available as of Sunday.

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL

In the six-person race for two seats on the Nevada City Council, incumbents David Parker and Reinette Senum face challenges from Rick Ewald, Daniela Fernandez, Douglass Fleming, and Lorraine Reich.

In 2019, Fernandez raised just under $3,000 in donations, including $500 each from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee and Spiral Internet owner John Paul.

As of Feb. 15 Fernandez raised more than $6,500 in 2020, with the largest amount, $2,500 coming from Grass Valley resident Neil Bodine, vice chair of the Nevada County Democrats.

Fernandez ended the last filing period with a $3,920 cash balance and $1,162.06 in outstanding debt.

Since the start of the year Reich loaned her campaign $3,000 and received $225 in campaign donations. She had no contributions last year. As of her Feb. 15 filing, Reich had a $2,670 balance and $4,401 in outstanding debt, mostly to herself.

Senum also had no campaign contributions in 2019 but received $1,878 in donations this year. Her largest contribution, $500, came from Penn Valley Food Truck operator Yew Chew. Senum ended the filing period with a $1,343 cash balance and $1,540 in outstanding debt.

Doug Fleming, Rick Ewald and David Parker did not have financial disclosure statements publicly available as of Sunday.

