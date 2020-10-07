Candidates for local, state, federal office disclose financial contributions

With election season in full swing, many candidates on the November ballot have disclosed financial campaign statements, documents that tell the public who has donated to candidates’ campaigns, how much money they’ve raised and how they are spending it.

Grass Valley City Council

Incumbent Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle did not have campaign disclosure statements available, according to county records.

Challengers Steven Conrad, Tom Ivy and Edward Peevey have each filed Candidate Campaign Statement — Short Form 470, exempting candidates who plan to raise or spend less than $2,000 in a calendar year from the requirement to file financial statement information.

According to Nevada County records, challenger Bob Branstrom raised $3,293 through mid-September. Notable contributors include more than $1,000 from the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee and $100 each from current Council member Howard Levine and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Audrey Denney.

Branstrom has loaned the campaign $500. His campaign has spent $1,937 and retains a $1,855 balance.

Nevada City Council

Candidate Amy Cobden has raised $4,155 through mid-September, according to county records. Notable contributions include $2,500 from Grass Valley singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joanna Samberg, wife of Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg; and $1,000 from retired Grass Valley resident Neil Bodine.

Her campaign has spent $329 and has a balance of $4,149.

Candidates Catalina Llanos and Gary Petersen did not have financial disclosure statements available, according to county records.

Petersen has loaned his campaign more than $1,000, which is listed in a separate filing.

Truckee Town Council

Candidates Marcy Dolan, Lindsay Romack, and Jan Zabriskie did not have financial disclosure statements available, according to county records. Romack loaned her campaign $2,000.

According to county records, candidates Frank Bernhard, Carla Embertson and John Forbes have filed Candidate Campaign Statement — Short Form 470.

Nevada Irrigation District, Division 3

According to county records, challenger Karen Hull has raised $21,410 through mid-September. Notable contributions include $5,000 from United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria and $4,000 from Mercedes and Bob Slakey.

Hull loaned her campaign $1,000. Her campaign has spent $14,603 and has a balance of $7,806.

Incumbent W. Scott Miller filed Candidate Campaign Statement — Short Form 470.

Nevada Irrigation District, Division 5

According to county records, candidate Rich Johansen raised $15,183 through mid-September. Notable contributions include $5,000 from Nick Wilcox, the incumbent Division 5 board member not running for reelection; $2,500 from the Nevada County Farm Bureau; and $2,000 from Nevada County Contractors’ Association PAC.

Johansen loaned his campaign $10,000. His campaign has spent $11,082 and retains a $4,101 balance.

Candidate John Norton raised $19,632 through mid-September, according to county records. Notable contributions include $5,000 from the United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria and $1,000 from Penn Valley resident Sheryl Bartolucci.

Norton loaned his campaign $5,000. His campaign has spent $9,550 and retains a $15,081 balance.

Nevada County Board of Education, Area 1

According to county records, incumbent Trustee Susan Clarabut did not have financial disclosure statements available. Fellow incumbent Trustee Louise Benicoff Johnson has filed Candidate Campaign Statement — Short Form 470.

Newcomer Peggy Delgado Fava has raised $2,632 through mid-September, according to county records. Notable contributions include $300 from Grow Elect, a group helping to elect Republican officials; and $150 from Grass Valley resident Eric Christen.

Fava loaned her campaign more than $2,000. Her campaign has spent $937 and has a $3,769 balance.

Nevada County Board of Education, Area 2

According to county records, challenger Timothy May filed Candidate Campaign Statement — Short Form 470.

Incumbent trustee Ashley Neumann has raised $2,218 through mid-September, according to county records. Notable contributions include $300 from business owner Michael Easter and $150 from Grass Valley resident Eric Christen.

Neumann loaned her campaign more than $1,500. Her campaign has spent $589 and has a $3,190 balance.

Nevada County Board of Education, Area 3

According to county records, newcomer Julie Baker raised $2,400 through mid-September. Notable contributions include $100 each from grocer Lucy Bottrell and medical director Roger Hicks.

Her campaign has spent $97 and has a $2,302 balance.

Fellow newcomer Grace Hudek raised $6,776 through mid-September, according to county records. Notable contributions include $300 from business owner Michael Easter and $150 from Grass Valley resident Eric Christen.

Hudek loaned her campaign more than $3,500. Her campaign has spent $1,482 and retains a $4,093 balance.

State Assembly, District 1

According to Secretary of State records, Democratic challenger Elizabeth Betancourt raised $189,388 this year through mid-September. Notable campaign contributions include $10,000 from the California Association of Professional Scientists PAC; $9,300 from the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Small Contributor Committee; and $2,000 from the California Teachers Association/Association for Better Citizenship.

Her campaign has spent $158,600 and has a balance of $65,625.

Incumbent Republican Assemblywoman Megan Dahle has raised $310,480 in 2020 through mid-September, according to Secretary of State records. The Dahle campaign has received $11,300 from the Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC; $10,800 from California Association of Highway Patrolmen PAC; and $9,300 each from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee and California State Council of Laborers PAC.

Her campaign has spent $273,964 and has a $70,382 balance.

State Senate, District 1

According to Secretary of State records, incumbent Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle raised $176,554 in 2020 through mid-September. The California Real Estate PAC and Peace Officers Research Association of California PAC each donated $9,300 to his campaign. Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Services LLC donated $4,700 each to the campaign. The State Building and Construction Trades Council of California PAC and Cal Fire Local 2881 donated $3,000 each.

His campaign spent $122,450 and has a $90,832 balance.

Democratic challenger Pamela Swartz has raised $72,246 this year through mid-September, according to Secretary of State records. The Swartz campaign received $9,300 from the Standing Committee on Political Education of the CA Labor Federation AFL-CIO; $3,000 from the California Conference Board Amalgamated Transit Union; and $2,500 from the United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund.

Her campaign has spent $36,609 and has a balance of $40,149.

U.S. House of Representative, District 1

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Democratic challenger Audrey Denney raised more than $1.3 million dollars from 2019 through June, spanning both the primary and general election season. Her largest donors — less than $6,000 each — include Buying Time LLC, a media planning company; a machinist and aerospace worker political action committee; and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Denney raised $47,200 from political action committees and other candidate committees.

Her campaign has spent $802,724 and retains a balance of $519,799.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa raised more than $800,000 during the primary and general election season through June, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His largest donor, giving more than $100,000 since 2019, was the Take Back the House Committee, a political action committee supporting Republican races. Trade association PACs representing the automotive dealer and sugar cane industries donated $5,000 each. He received just under $5,000 from PG&E employees energy PAC.

LaMalfa raised $294,909 from political action committees and other candidate committees.

His campaign has spent $298,718 and retains a $552,507 balance.

Candidates for the House of Representative will file two more disclosures before the election.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.