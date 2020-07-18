Candidates file for office in Nevada County

With three weeks left to declare candidacy for local offices, three people so far have filed paperwork necessary to run.

Thomas Jay Petitt this week filed candidacy for the Grass Valley School District, one of two seats open on the board.

Patricia Nelson has filed to fill one of four open seats on the seven-member Nevada County Consolidated Fire District board.

Rick Stephens will hope to fill one of three open spots on the five-person Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

The Nevada City Council on Thursday will vote whether to replace Senum with former council member David Parker. Parker ran for the seat in the March election but was not among the top three vote-getters.

More than 90 vacancies in over three dozen special districts and councils are looking to be filled this November.

Grass Valley Council members Jan Arbuckle, Howard Levine and Mayor Lisa Swarthout will have their seats up for grabs in November, while Nevada City voters will replace Reinette Senum on their City Council after she resigned this month.

So far no candidates have filed for the three open seats on the Grass Valley City Council or the vacated Nevada City Council seat.

The Nevada City Council on Thursday will vote on whether to replace Senum with former council member David Parker. Parker ran for the seat in the March election but was not among the top three vote-getters. He would need to formally declare for office and win the November election to have a full term.

In Truckee, council members Jessica Abrams, David Tirman, and Tony Commandatore will be up for election. Commandatore was appointed to replace former Vice Mayor Morgan Goodwin after he resigned last year.

People can file their candidacy for council with each jurisdiction’s clerk.

Residents have until Aug. 7 to declare for these and other local races, including for the Nevada County Board of Education, Placer County Board of Education, Nevada Irrigation District Divisions 3 and 5, fire protection districts and school boards.

A full list of local offices on the ballot can be found on the elections website.

The county elections guide states the first step to running for office is to complete an online Candidate Filing Application on the county elections website.

Applicants will then be contacted by staff for the next steps before a Declaration of Candidacy is submitted. The office will also schedule an appointment to file paperwork in person. Appointments are highly recommended but not mandatory.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.