Campaign disclosures reviewed for Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Nevada City Council

Michael Taylor, running for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, and Douglass Fleming, who’s seeking a spot on the Nevada City Council, both have filed their campaign disclosure statements.

However, they don’t appear online because they were filed in person at the county’s elections office.

According to county elections officials, financial statements submitted in person are typically scanned and posted online or indicate online that paper copies are available. Fleming and Taylor’s were not uploaded due to prioritizing other preparation for the upcoming election.

Board of Supervisors

From November to Jan. 23, Taylor received a total of $1,275 in campaign contributions, including $1,000 from Bill and Clelia Litchfield, who are listed as Grass Valley general contractor.

Taylor listed $19,596 in expenditures over that period, including more than $6,000 to Ashley Adams, executive assistant for the Taylor campaign. Taylor’s campaign ended the filing period with a negative $18,294 cash balance, but listed no outstanding debt.

According to Adams, the figure shows Taylor is self-funding his campaign.

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL

Between Jan. 22 and Feb. 20, Fleming received $3,500 in campaign contributions, including $300 from Daniel Batchelor, chief executive officer for Elevation 2477’. According to the filing, prior to Jan. 22 Fleming received $1,546 in donations and a $1,959 loan.

Fleming ended the period with a $3,530 cash balance and no outstanding debt.

Nevada City Council candidate Rick Ewald and incumbent council member David Parker did not file financial forms because their campaigns are below the expenditure threshold that would require them to file disclosure documents.

According to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, candidates who plan to raise or spend less than $2,000 in a calendar year, excluding filing fees, are not required to file financial statement documents.

