Board member questions NID’s long-term viability, won’t seek reelection

After serving on the Nevada Irrigation District board since 2008, director Nick Wilcox announced he will not seek reelection for the District 5 seat, citing personal and political reasons.

In a prepared statement Wilcox said Wednesday he had concerns about the long-term health of the water agency, questioned its ability to withstand special interest pressure and endorsed Penn Valley farmer Rich Johansen to replace him in the November election.

Wilcox declined to specify his concerns about the irrigation district, except to say they are not easy to summarize.

“That’s a longer discussion, It’s a long, ongoing conversation,” Wilcox said. “I wrote my statement very carefully and I stand by what I said, and I don’t care to elaborate at this time.”

In his statement Wilcox also said he felt “under constant attack” throughout his past four years on the board.

“We have been told by so-called ‘watchdogs’ that we are perpetrators of genocide,” Wilcox wrote. “I have personally been told that I am an evil person and on one occasion I was physically assaulted.”

According to Wilcox, he was assaulted at an NID meeting and reported the incident to district general manager Rem Scherzinger, but declined to provide further details.

Scherzinger could not be reached for comment.

Wilcox said health concerns and a desire to be closer to family led him to decide to move to Colorado, where his sons live, after serving out the rest of his term.

“Three years ago, I suffered a life threatening cerebellar stroke,” Wilcox wrote. “I cope daily with ongoing symptoms from that event. Consequently, I cannot be certain of my continued health.”

Wilcox said he endorsed Johansen for his experience with water and agricultural issues.

“Rich understands water issues,” Wilcox said. “I’ve known Rich for many years, I trust in him and I think he has the best interest of the district at heart.”

Johansen, a former member of the county’s Community Advisory Group that worked on what become the cannabis ordinance, could not be reached for comment.

Wilcox and his wife Amanda were honored last month by the state Assembly for their years of advocacy work surrounding gun-related issues following the 2001 murder of their daughter Laura during a shooting spree.

“When I began, my intention was to serve two terms. That has stretched to three,” his statement read. “Though my work here is not yet finished, the time has come for me to go. Therefore, I will not seek reelection in November.”

