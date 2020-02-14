Ballots trickling in to Nevada County elections office

About 7,700 Nevada County residents have already cast their ballots for the March 3 primary election — about 11% of registered voters, officials said Friday.

Since sending out 66,809 ballots on Feb. 3, the county elections office has mailed out an additional 2,000 ballots to people who have either recently registered, re-registered, or opted for a crossover ballot.

Ballots for new registrants, re-registered voters and voters who request a crossover ballot will continue to be sent out this month.

People who haven’t yet received a ballot who believe they should have are encouraged to call the elections office at 530-265-1298.

The county has 67,795 registered voters, including 25,780 registered Democrats, 22,603 registered Republicans and 14,979 registered voters who either declined to state their party preference or had no party preference.

The ballots will include candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state Assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and Nevada City Council, along with measures for school bonds and a fire tax.

People can drop off ballots now at designated spots, and at vote centers starting Feb. 22. All vote centers will feature optional touch screen ballot marking devices that print out a person’s ballot to review and cast.

WHERE TO VOTE

The following vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 – March 2, including weekends.

All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. March 3, election day:

• Eric Rood Administration Center

Upstairs — Providence Mine A & B

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

• Truckee Town Hall

Upstairs — Prosser Room

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Additional vote centers will open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 29 – March 2, including weekends:

• Gold Miners Inn Ballroom

121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Best Western Conference Center

Next door to the hotel: second driveway

1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Penn Valley Fire Protection District

• Station 43

10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

• Higgins Lions Community Center

22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley

• The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom

10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

A final vote center will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on election day:

• North San Juan Community Center

29190 Highway 49, North San Juan

Ballot drop-off spots

• BriarPatch Food Co-op

290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Chicago Park Store

19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Grocery Outlet

616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• SPD Market

129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• SaveMart

2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

• Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Daily: 24 hours

• Holiday Market

11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Holiday Market

10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• North San Juan Community Library

18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Truckee Town Hall

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Daily: 24 hours

• SaveMart

11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.