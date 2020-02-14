Ballots trickling in to Nevada County elections office
Staff Writer
About 7,700 Nevada County residents have already cast their ballots for the March 3 primary election — about 11% of registered voters, officials said Friday.
Since sending out 66,809 ballots on Feb. 3, the county elections office has mailed out an additional 2,000 ballots to people who have either recently registered, re-registered, or opted for a crossover ballot.
Ballots for new registrants, re-registered voters and voters who request a crossover ballot will continue to be sent out this month.
People who haven’t yet received a ballot who believe they should have are encouraged to call the elections office at 530-265-1298.
The county has 67,795 registered voters, including 25,780 registered Democrats, 22,603 registered Republicans and 14,979 registered voters who either declined to state their party preference or had no party preference.
The ballots will include candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state Assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and Nevada City Council, along with measures for school bonds and a fire tax.
People can drop off ballots now at designated spots, and at vote centers starting Feb. 22. All vote centers will feature optional touch screen ballot marking devices that print out a person’s ballot to review and cast.
WHERE TO VOTE
The following vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 – March 2, including weekends.
All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. March 3, election day:
• Eric Rood Administration Center
Upstairs — Providence Mine A & B
950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
• Truckee Town Hall
Upstairs — Prosser Room
10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
Additional vote centers will open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 29 – March 2, including weekends:
• Gold Miners Inn Ballroom
121 Bank St., Grass Valley
• Best Western Conference Center
Next door to the hotel: second driveway
1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
Penn Valley Fire Protection District
• Station 43
10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley
• Higgins Lions Community Center
22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley
• The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom
10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
A final vote center will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on election day:
• North San Juan Community Center
29190 Highway 49, North San Juan
Ballot drop-off spots
• BriarPatch Food Co-op
290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• Chicago Park Store
19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Grocery Outlet
616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• SPD Market
129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• SaveMart
2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley
Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight
• Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot
950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
Daily: 24 hours
• Holiday Market
11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• Holiday Market
10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• North San Juan Community Library
18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Truckee Town Hall
10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
Daily: 24 hours
• SaveMart
11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee
Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
