Ballots for March election in the mail for Nevada County voters, officials say
Ballots for the March 3 primary election are now headed to a mailbox near you, elections officials say.
On Monday the Nevada County Elections Office mailed ballots to 66,809 of the county’s voters who were registered as of Jan. 18.
Voters who registered before Jan. 18 can expect to receive their ballots by this coming Monday.
According to election officials, if a registered voter has not received a ballot in the mail by then, they should call the elections office at 530-265-1298.
Newly registered voters or voters that re-registered with new information after Jan. 18 will be mailed ballots throughout February.
Nevada County has a total of 67,374 registered voters, including 25,363 registered Democrats, 22,393 registered Republicans and 15,097 voters with either no party preference or who declined to state their preference.
The ballots will include candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state Assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and Nevada City Council, along with measures for school bonds and a fire tax.
People can drop off ballots now at designated drop-off spots, and at vote centers starting Feb. 22. All vote centers will feature optional touch screen ballot marking devices that print out a person’s ballot to review and cast.
WHERE TO VOTE
The following vote centers are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 22 – March 2, including weekends.
All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. March 3, election day:
Eric Rood Administration Center
Upstairs — Providence Mine A & B
950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
Truckee Town Hall
Upstairs — Prosser Room
10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
Additional vote centers will open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 29 – March 2, including weekends:
Gold Miners Inn Ballroom
121 Bank St., Grass Valley
Best Western Conference Center
Next door to the hotel: second driveway
1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
Penn Valley Fire Protection District
Station 43
10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley
Higgins Lions Community Center
22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley
The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom
10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
A final vote center will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on election day:
North San Juan Community Center
29190 Highway 49, North San Juan
Ballot drop-off spots
BriarPatch Food Co-op
290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Chicago Park Store
19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Grocery Outlet
616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
SPD Market
129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
SaveMart
2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley
Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight
Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot
950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
Daily: 24 hours
Holiday Market
11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Holiday Market
10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
North San Juan Community Library
18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Truckee Town Hall
10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
Daily: 24 hours
SaveMart
11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee
Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight
