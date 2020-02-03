Ballots for March election in the mail for Nevada County voters, officials say

Ballots for the March 3 primary election are now headed to a mailbox near you, elections officials say.

On Monday the Nevada County Elections Office mailed ballots to 66,809 of the county’s voters who were registered as of Jan. 18.

Voters who registered before Jan. 18 can expect to receive their ballots by this coming Monday.

According to election officials, if a registered voter has not received a ballot in the mail by then, they should call the elections office at 530-265-1298.

Newly registered voters or voters that re-registered with new information after Jan. 18 will be mailed ballots throughout February.

Nevada County has a total of 67,374 registered voters, including 25,363 registered Democrats, 22,393 registered Republicans and 15,097 voters with either no party preference or who declined to state their preference.

The ballots will include candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state Assembly, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and Nevada City Council, along with measures for school bonds and a fire tax.

People can drop off ballots now at designated drop-off spots, and at vote centers starting Feb. 22. All vote centers will feature optional touch screen ballot marking devices that print out a person’s ballot to review and cast.

WHERE TO VOTE

The following vote centers are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 22 – March 2, including weekends.

All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. March 3, election day:

Eric Rood Administration Center

Upstairs — Providence Mine A & B

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Truckee Town Hall

Upstairs — Prosser Room

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Additional vote centers will open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 29 – March 2, including weekends:

Gold Miners Inn Ballroom

121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Best Western Conference Center

Next door to the hotel: second driveway

1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Penn Valley Fire Protection District

Station 43

10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

Higgins Lions Community Center

22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley

The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom

10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

A final vote center will open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on election day:

North San Juan Community Center

29190 Highway 49, North San Juan

Ballot drop-off spots

BriarPatch Food Co-op

290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Chicago Park Store

19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Grocery Outlet

616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SPD Market

129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SaveMart

2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot

950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Daily: 24 hours

Holiday Market

11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Holiday Market

10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County

Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

North San Juan Community Library

18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Truckee Town Hall

10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Daily: 24 hours

SaveMart

11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight

