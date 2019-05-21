Amador County becomes 12th county to adopt Voter’s Choice Act for 2020 elections

AMADOR COUNTY — The Amador County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the Voter’s Choice Act for the 2020 elections.

Under this modern election model, every registered voter will automatically receive their ballot by mail and have options for how to return their ballot: by mail, to any ballot drop box in the county, or at any vote center in the county convenient to them. Twelve counties, including Nevada County, representing half of the state’s registered voters, will use the Voter’s Choice Act in 2020.

“In 2020, voters in Amador County will have more options for when, where, and how they can cast their ballots,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “By adopting the Voter’s Choice Act, counties throughout California will be moving to a more voter centric, community driven model of conducting elections. When voters have expanded access to voting, more citizens are empowered to participate in our democracy.”

The 12 counties implementing the Voter’s Choice Act for 2020 are: Amador, El Dorado, Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. These counties are home to 49.51 percent of the state’s voters.

The Voters Choice Act (SB 450), sponsored by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, is a landmark election reform measure signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown in 2016. Five California counties—Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento, and San Mateo—implemented this new model of conducting elections for the first time in 2018. All five counties exceeded the November 2018 statewide turnout rate of 64.5 percent.

Source: Secretary of State Office