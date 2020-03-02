Almost one-third of Nevada County voters have cast ballots
Over 31% of Nevada County voters have cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, officials said.
The elections office had received 21,741 ballots by Friday afternoon, out of some 68,000 mailed.
Nevada County is entirely a vote-by-mail county, and every registered voter should have received a ballot in the mail. Voters can complete their ballot and mail it in, drop it off at one of several designated spots or vote in person at a handful of vote centers.
All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, election day.
The county had 26,443 registered Democrats as of Friday, and 22,831 Republicans. Decline to state and no party preference voters totaled 14,947.
Nevada County voters will make their picks for Board of Supervisors District 1, Nevada City Council and two local ballot measures. Voters across the state will cast ballots for state Assembly, Senate and U.S. representatives. People voting a Democratic ticket will select their choice for president.
Vote centers
The following vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Eric Rood Administrative Center
950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
• Truckee Town Hall
10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
• Gold Miners Inn Ballroom
121 Bank St., Grass Valley
• Best Western Conference Center
1012 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
• Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43
10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley
• Higgins Lions Community Center
22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley
• The Cedar House Hotel Ballroom
10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
An additional vote center will open at the North San Juan Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day.
BALLOT DROP-OFF SPOTS
• BriarPatch Food Co-op
290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• Chicago Park Store
19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Grocery Outlet
616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• SPD Market
129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• SaveMart
2054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley
Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight
• Eric Rood Administrative Center — parking lot
950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
Daily: 24 hours
• Holiday Market
11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• Holiday Market
10952 Combie Road No. 12, South County
Daily: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
• North San Juan Community Library
18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Truckee Town Hall
10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee
Daily: 24 hours
• SaveMart
11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee
Daily: 6 a.m. – midnight
