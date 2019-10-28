A week before election, a fifth of the vote in

About 13,500 ballots in the Nov. 5 state Assembly District 1 special election between Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt and Republican Megan Dahle have been returned to the Nevada County elections office, officials said Monday.

District 1, which includes Nevada County and eight other counties, was left up for grabs when Brian Dahle, Megan Dahle’s husband, won a special election for the District 1 state Senate seat in June and vacated his old position.

Betancourt and Megan Dahle earned their spots in the Nov. 5 runoff — with 38.6% and 35.6% of the vote, respectively — after garnering the most votes in a five-person primary field for the state Assembly seat.

The returned ballots represent just under 20% of the county’s 68,119 active registered voters. As of Monday, Nevada County had 25,100 registered Democrats and 22,132 registered Republicans. The number of county voters who declined to state their political preference or have no party preference is 16,288.

Residents can still vote and register at vote centers during power shutoffs up until election day at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Hours will expand on election day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A vote center in Grass Valley at the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will open during the same hours the day of the election.

The following drop box locations can be used to submit ballots before 8 p.m. Nov. 5:

Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, open 24 hours daily: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

SPD Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

Save Mart, open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Gold Miners Inn, open 24 hours daily, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Holiday Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

Holiday Market, open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 10952 Combie Road, South County

Truckee Town Hall, open 24 hours daily, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

Save Mart, open daily, 6 a.m. to midnight, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

