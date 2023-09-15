Staff Writer
Procedures outlining the role of the public regarding their actions and behaviors was updated by the Council at this week’s Nevada City Council meeting.
A policy change to allow public requests to be pulled from the consent agenda was approved by Council and will be printed at the top of every agenda.
Individuals attending a past meeting objected when told that only staff or Councilmembers could pull items for further discussion, and not the public.
“This really shows that there is trust between the community and the Council,” Diana Gamzon, a member of the audience said. “There’s an opportunity for feedback and there’s a way to do it in a respectful way.”
“All items listed under the Consent Agenda are considered to be routine in nature and will be approved by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items. Councilmembers or the City Manager may remove items from the Consent Agenda for separate discussion and action by City Council. Members of the public may request to remove items from the Consent Agenda, for separate discussion,” is part the new language printed on the agenda.
Guidelines for behavior were also amended in a manual including rules of decorum, time limitations for public comment, and refraining from disruptive behavior, according to the staff report.
Members of the public may speak only at the podium, and address comments to the Mayor and not members of the audience.
The Mayor/presiding member would give a warning to the individual, and if that person fails to stop the behavior, it would result in removal.
“Disruptive behavior is any action that actually disrupts, disturbs, impedes, or renders infeasible the orderly conduct of the meeting. No warning is required to precede removal if an individual engages in behavior that is a true threat of force,” according to the amended language approved by Council.
Comments from the Council included comments from Mayor Fernández regarding conduct exhibited across the county at public meetings.
“There’s a lot of anti-democratic efforts happening across the nation,” Fernández said. “It’s not about the content of what people say… it’s more about not allowing folks to threaten the democratic process.”
First Amendment considerations under the law were clarified by Grayson.
“When you hear First Amendment considerations, you hear time, place, and manner… content neutral,” Grayson said.
The added paragraphs will lengthen the printed agenda and the rules of decorum will be posted around the room to make people aware, according to Grayson.
“This also prevents members of the audience who are trying to intimidate or shout down someone who is addressing the Council,” Ceci pointed out.
Public comments were in support and disapproval of the Council’s actions.
“If you haven’t seen the activist speak in San Francisco council meetings and some other larger cities, it is such a double standard with free speech. They are allowed to do things in some of the larger cities that we are not allowed to do here,” Matthew Coulter, a member of the virtual audience, said.
Coulter went on to say, “American politics has always been contentious and passionate…. My mere presence is enough to disturb people in some cases… that stifles my free speech.”
Climate Adaption and Public Safety Element added
After a public hearing, the Nevada City Council passed a resolution to amend the General Plan for the City, adopting the 2023 Climate Adaptation and Public Safety Element (CAPSE) into the General Plan.
“The CAPSE will promote the health, safety, peace, morals and general welfare of the City,” according to the Resolution 2023-42 signed by Daniela Fernández, Mayor of Nevada City.
The California Board of Forestry reviewed the CAPSE on July 3, 2023 and found it to be acceptable with no changes according to Lisa McCandless, Interim City Planner.
“It doesn’t propose any ordinances but the policies and the programmatic language should be used to drive future ordinance changes,” Sean Grayson, city manager said.
The General Plan is an umbrella of everything that the City does and when the Planning Commission makes recommendations in the future, they will use the General Plan and the CAPSE to determine criteria or evaluate a situation, according to Grayson.
Nevada County is also in the process of updating their Local Hazard Mitigation Plan by 2024 which will require Nevada City to update the CAPSE align with the County, according to Grayson.
“We are obligated to update it,” Grayson said.
Public comments included concern for media sources who focus on extreme weather and conditions related to extreme weather.
Nevada City businesses rely on the patronage of out of town visitors, and every season there is another reason not to come to Nevada City, according to Martin Webb, resident of Penn Valley and the volunteer broadcaster of the climate report on KVMR in Nevada City.
“Every season there is now an extreme weather reason not to come,” Webb said. “During the summer, it’s heat waves… During the fall it’s the fires and smoke, don’t come. During the winter, it’s snowpocalypse, don’t come. This spring, the river will kill you, don’t come.”
As a result of the media sensationalizing extreme weather events, businesses are losing money, according to Webb.
Webb urged the Council to continue to protect the community from the outcomes of climate change and really do something.
“Please take this seriously, Webb said. “My ask is that this doesn’t become the end of something. This is happening and impacting us all. Please make sure that this is the beginning of some policies that take place.
Public workshops and surveys in 2021 guided the process to develop the CAPSE and the Nevada City Planning Commission and City Council provided opportunities for the public to provide feedback on the CAPSE.
The Planning commission recommended that the City Council approve the project last August.
The project was funded by a grant that will be running out in a month, according to Gary Price, Contract Planner.
Public Arts Commission
An ordinance to establish and maintain a Public Arts Commission and its membership consisting of seven members, one of which is to be between 16 and 18 years old, will be adopted after a second reading scheduled for September 27, 2023.
Of the five Council members, four voted in favor and one opposed, Councilmember Lou Ceci.
“I am totally in favor of the Public Arts Commission and the way it is structured,” Ceci said. “I am only opposed to the youth commissioner having a shorter term.”
The Council discussed shortening the term for the youth commissioner, who may see a four year term as too long.
“I really like the idea of a one-year youth commissioner,” Mayor Fernández said.
Ceci expressed his opposition and concern that a shorter term might suggest to the youth commissioner that their opinion is less, or that their contribution is less.
Processes for terms of office, dismissal, duties, and authority or function were outlined in the Ordinance No. 2023-09.
“This is something that we said we wanted and now it’s happening,” Adam Kline, Councilmember said. “That’s so neat.”
The Commission would serve as the art review authority as defined by the city’s Public Art Requirements, and advise the Council and city manager on all matters affecting arts in the city, according to the ordinance.
“If somebody applied for public art on private property installation, the first step would be with the Public Art Commission who would review the art and the art content and then make a recommendation to the Planning Commission,” according to Grayson.
The Commission’s authority comes from the Art Ordinance which is part of the Zoning Ordinance which speaks to how to paint your building or do an addition, according to Grayson.