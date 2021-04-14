Police uncover drugs, stolen property

Police arrested two people Tuesday on drug charges at a Grass Valley home, authorities said.

Amethyst Elizabeth Inez Neil, 29, and Douglas Arthur Brantley, 32, were apprehended by police at a house in the 300 block of North Church Street. The residence, owned by Neil, is a known location for drug use, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Authorities descended on Neil’s home after suspecting she was using the address to sell illegal substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl. A search uncovered substantial quantities of both suspected drugs, along with drug paraphernalia, stolen identification cards, and a slew of debit and credit cards that also appeared to be stolen, the sergeant said.

The amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl retrieved, coupled with additional paraphernalia found at the residence, led authorities to charge Neil with possession with intent to sell, Bates said. Neil also faces other charges, including possession of controlled substances, maintaining a residence for drug use, and contempt of a court order, jail records state.

Brantley is being charged with drug possession, possession of paraphernalia, and a probation violation. He also faces charges of possession of stolen property, stemming from numerous items that have been linked to various burglaries, authorities said.

“Each of these individuals was found in possession of various IDs and financial instruments — debit cards, credit cards, checks, etc. — that belong to at least six other people,” Bates said.

“So far we’ve been able to track down several of (the theft victims). We found that this property was actually related to burglaries out of the county altogether,” he added.

According to Bates, police have previously recovered stolen vehicles and found people wanted by law enforcement at the North Church Street residence.

Neil and Brantley remained jailed Wednesday under bond, records state. Bail has been set at $105,000 for Neil, and at $42,500 for Brantley, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.