Police turn to public for help with North Lake Tahoe homicide case

Authorities are searching for a person seen on surveillance video in North Lake Tahoe, near where a man was shot and killed last Saturday, Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes said.

Resendes said his office responded Saturday evening to an open line 911 call. Upon arrival to a residence in Homewood, deputies found a deceased male victim in the house, 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr.

June 5th, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in Homewood. They arrived and located 70 yo Robert Gary Spohr, who was found deceased as a result of a single gun shot wound. Info on this homicide/any surveillance systems along W Lake Boulevard, call tip line (530) 889-7853 pic.twitter.com/MlsBgvOi3G — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 10, 2021

Resendes said a gunshot would was found with back-facing bullet entry.

Law enforcement learned very little from processing the crime scene, but a home surveillance system shows a hooded individual with a backpack, gray sweatpants and a neck gaiter running across a driveway, the lieutenant said.

“We did not learn anything spectacular inside the scene, but in reviewing the home’s video system we see this person coming earlier in the day,“ Resendes explained. ”That was the only foot traffic in and out of the house.“





The Sheriff’s Office released the 15-second clip on Thursday in the hopes that the public will help identify the person caught on camera, now a “person of interest” in the case.

“We want to know who they are,” Resendes said. “Any tips we could get will be super helpful.”

Resendes said there were no signs of forced entry nor had anything been burglarized. Resendes said his department has no reason to believe this was a random act.

“The public is safe,“ Resendes said, adding that crimes like this are rare in the area.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or with home surveillance systems along West Lake Boulevard in the area are encouraged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7853.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com