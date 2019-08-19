UPDATE: Police say ‘suspicious package’ could be hoax; evacuation lifted

UPDATE at 1:08 p.m.

Members of the Placer County Explosive Ordnance Disposal team used a robot to remove wires connecting the device. The package will remain with local police as they continue their investigation, Johnson said.

“They determined that it was not gasoline in the container. We don’t know what it is yet,” Johnson said, adding it was either a hoax or a crude attempt at an incendiary device.

A second container, which police first said contained a white powder, held salt, the captain said.

UPDATE at 12:48 p.m.

Police say a suspicious package found near the hospital is either a hoax or a crude attempt to build an incendiary device.

The 9:10 a.m. Monday discovery of the device led officers to descend on the Glasson Way Business Services Center, which was evacuated. Employees in nearby buildings were told to shelter in place.

Police lifted the evacuation and shelter in place orders around 12:30 p.m., Capt. Steve Johnson said.

UPDATE at 11:42 a.m.

Grass Valley police say the public is in no danger after a suspicious package was found in a building across from the hospital.

An employee taking out the trash spotted the package Monday morning, leading authorities to respond to the Glasson Way hospital. Some 15 employees were evacuated from the Business Services Center, across from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and a police cordon was placed. People in nearby buildings were told to shelter in place, Capt. Steve Johnson said.

The device — comprised of two containers, one holding what may be gasoline and the other a white powder — is topped by 9-volt batteries with wires.

From GVPD’s Facebook page:

** UPDATE** 11:30 am

Posts that hospital operations are affected by this incident are false. The Hospital and emergency department are open as normal and there is NO threat to their operations. There are NO traffic restrictions in the area.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.:

Police say suspicious package surrounded by retaining walls. Hospital official said no danger to public. @TheUnion — Alan Riquelmy (@ARiquelmy) August 19, 2019

Package comprised of 2 containers. One contains liquid, maybe gasoline. Other has possible white powder. 9-volt batteries on top of white powder container. Wires connect powder to gasoline container. @TheUnion — Alan Riquelmy (@ARiquelmy) August 19, 2019

INITIALLY POSTED:

Authorities are responding to a suspicious item found in a Grass Valley parking lot.

Members from the Grass Valley Police Department and Grass Valley Fire Department are on scene in a parking lot in the 1100 block of E Main Street dealing with a suspicious item found. A small perimeter has been set up and explosive experts are responding to evaluate the item. No public threat.