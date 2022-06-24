Police say woman exposed herself publicly

A woman accused of exposing and performing a lewd act on herself in public remained Friday in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

The woman, whose identify was not listed in jail records Friday afternoon, faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and giving a false ID to officers. Her bond is $11,500, jail reports state.

Police say she exposed herself around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Sutton Way.

Officers responded to reports of a woman exposing herself to a store’s customers. They spoke with witnesses, who described what the woman — who was still on the scene — did, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Lovelady said.

“Several patrons were able to see her, including a juvenile,” Lovelady added.

Officers spoke to the woman and they soon determined she gave them a false name. They found a driver’s license picture of the person whose name she gave them, and it wasn’t her, the sergeant said.

“She is believed to be a new transient to the area, so we haven’t had that many contacts with her,” Lovelady said.

He added that incidents of indecent exposure are not common in the area.

“We do have them once in a while,” he added.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion or 530-477-4249