Police say suspect threatened to kill employee, resisted officers

A Grass Valley man accused of threatening to kill a gas station employee before resisting officers remained jailed Monday, authorities said.

Robert Laurance Shipley, 68, faces felony charges of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, resisting an officer and committing a felony while on bail.

He faces misdemeanor counts of trespassing and obstructing an officer. Jailed late Saturday, he remained incarcerated Monday on $24,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Grass Valley officers arrested Shipley after responding Saturday to reports of a man threatening someone’s life in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said in a news release.

“The victim, an employee of the station, allegedly asked Shipley to leave the property due to an ongoing loitering problem,” Blakemore said. “When asked to leave, Mr. Shipley intimidated the victim and threatened to ‘kill’ him.”

The employee called police. They found Shipley and tried to arrest him. Shipley resisted and threatened to hurt officers. He was then taken into custody, reports state.

At the jail, police discovered that Shipley was on bond at the time. He’d been released on his own recognizance for a July 5 arrest. That led to the additional charge of committing a felony while on bail, Blakemore said.

According to Blakemore, Shipley has been arrested four times in the past two weeks and is connected to 26 calls for service this year.

