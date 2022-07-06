Police say driver assaulted them with vehicle, fled

A Grass Valley man accused of assaulting officers with a vehicle and fleeing the scene remained jailed Wednesday, authorities said.

John William Grimes, 39, faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a domestic violence charge, Nevada County Jail reports state. Nevada City police said he also is charged with evading, drug possession and an out-of-county burglary charge.

Arrested early Wednesday, Grimes’ bond is $50,000, jail reports state.

Officers encountered Grimes around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at a Galena Way home after responding to reports of a woman screaming, a news release states.

Officers approached a home along a long, narrow driveway and saw Grimes in the driver’s seat of a U-Haul truck, reports state.

“Instead of complying with officers’ request to exit the truck and talk, he revved the engine and accelerated up the driveway, placing the responding officers at risk,” the release states.

Grimes fled and officers on scene discovered information about a violent domestic violence case. They also learned about a burglary charge Grimes was wanted for in another county, reports state.

Police later found the truck wrecked and abandoned several miles away. Officers determined Grimes fled in a different vehicle. Canvassing several areas, authorities found him around 10:30 p.m. on Gold Drive. He was standing by a parked car in a driveway, the release states.

“He was quickly apprehended,” reports state. “No one was injured.”

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249