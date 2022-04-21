Police promotions: Grass Valley has new deputy chief

Things are changing at the Grass Valley Police Department.

The City Council approved the change earlier this year, signing off on a restructuring in the department that led to the creation of a deputy police chief position.

Steve Johnson, recently a captain with the department, is now the deputy chief.

The deputy chief assists the chief with coordinating and directing the operations and activities of the police department, Johnson said.

“In absence of the chief, the deputy chief assumes the responsibilities of the chief as needed and performs related work as required,” he said. “This single position classification is the second highest sworn rank in the police management team and the incumbent serves at the will of the chief of police.”

Johnson served nearly six years as captain and two years as lieutenant prior to his elevation. He said it’s been challenging in recent years managing the flow of requirements mandated by the state Legislature about reporting, training and logistics.

“All the while, we still prioritize providing outstanding police service to the community,” he added.

Chief Alex Gammelgard praised Johnson for his high standard of performance.

“As a captain, he had the appropriate rank and prerequisites to fill the role of deputy chief,” he said.

The intent of the restructure was to promote from within, meaning there will be no added full time equivalents as a result of restructures to date.

The new salary for Johnson is $177,008. He took on the role Feb. 20.

City Manager Tim Kiser said funding had been allocated by the City Council in February.

“Resources to cover the restructured positions are already on hand,” he said.

OVERSIGHT

Johnson said he’ll have oversight responsibility for all functions of the police department, including patrol. This is somewhat expanded from his prior role as captain, when a lieutenant was delegated with patrol oversight.

“A detective sergeant will have direct operational oversight of the investigations unit, with the possibility of that position becoming a lieutenant in the future,” he said. “The sergeant will report to me.”

Johnson is invigorated by assuming new roles.

“I certainly enjoy working for the community in which I grew up,” he said. “Being a part of the GVPD team is extremely rewarding, and for me it’s a job with a high degree of purpose. Being able to protect the vulnerable from harm and providing a measure of justice to victims is supremely satisfying.”

As deputy chief, Johnson’s depth of oversight will be broader. He said he’ll enjoy being able to to serve the department and community in an enlarged capacity.

This was characteristic of Johnson when just a couple of years ago he accepted an invite to participate in a 10-week program at the FBI National Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was housed with 260 other command staff from law enforcement from across the country. The experience instilled in him some of the grave issues the country faces and threats that might arise.

Johnson praised the department’s employees as the most valuable resource. As deputy chief, he sees it as a top priority to support them.

“I hope to implement an overall officer wellness program in the coming year, with a goal of supporting employees physically, emotionally and vocationally.”

Johnson’s promotion wasn’t the only one. Gammelgard said he appointed Joe Matteoni, formerly a lieutenant, to captain. Matteoni will earn a salary of $153,760.

Matteoni started his career at the Grass Valley Police Department in February 1998. He has served in nearly every department since, making him an obvious choice for additional administrative responsibilities, Gammelgard said.

“Joe is committed to ensuring the next generation of leaders at GVPD have a strong footing from which to start,” said Gammelgard. “He is spending a significant amount of his time cross-training employees in the duties of his previous role of lieutenant. He is also serving as the commander of the patrol division, including uniformed patrol, special events, animal service, the department K-9 program, volunteers, tactical readiness, as well as policy management.

“Any future promotions in the agency will be from within, provided we have the qualified staff,” the chief added. “And at this point we do have for all ranks above officer. I recently promoted Evan Butler, filling a vacancy of a previous sergeant who resigned to move out of the state. Evan was selected based upon his proven track record as a tenacious investigator and seasoned police officer, as well as his demonstrated commitment to his profession. Evan clearly cares about the value and impact of his work.”

Retaining innovative and tenured staff is crucial to serving the city, the chief said.

The process of promotion for current sergeants to lieutenant has not been started.

