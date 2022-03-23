Police move forward on policy for military equipment

Grass Valley police, and agencies across the state, must take certain steps to use military-level equipment.

Police Chief Alex Gammelgard spoke Tuesday to the Grass Valley Council about state legislation — called the Military Equipment Use Policy — that puts requirements on his office related to that equipment.

The law requires law enforcement to gain approval from local government before buying such equipment. It also requires police to make policy for its use.

“All these tools keep the community safe,” the chief said. “The reason for the law is transparency. So, people know what we have, how we do our job and the way we can do it better.”

The law also starts the process of having meetings, with an opportunity for public comment.





“Any changes that come out of tonight’s legal review will get published on the police department’s website, and it’ll be subject to change before final approval,” Gammelgard said at the council meeting.

The Military Equipment Use Policy, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in November, identifies 15 pieces of equipment defined as military use. The Grass Valley Police Department currently possesses four pieces, including a remote pilot powered aerial foreground vehicle or unmanned aerial system, also called a drone.

“We primarily use this with the fire department on structure fires, where our cameras identify hot areas of a building from overhead,” said Gammelgard. “And we use it for missing persons.”

Other items Grass Valley police have include flash bang grenades and explosive breaching tools; tear gas and pepper balls; and projectile launch platforms and their associated munitions: 40 mm projectile launchers, bean bag, rubber bullet and specialty impact (SIM) weapons.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com