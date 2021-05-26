Police: Man fires gun, threatens woman

A man remained jailed Wednesday after police say he threatened a woman with a gun after kicking in the door to her house.

Peter Ivan Wilcox, 35, of Grass Valley, faces multiple felony counts, including charges of brandishing a firearm, burglary, and making criminal threats, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Grass Valley officers arrested Wilcox Tuesday during a traffic stop and then conducted a search of his residence nearby on the 10000 block of Hubbard Road, police said.

Police uncovered 25 to 30 firearms at Wilcox’s home, including at least one illegal assault rifle and numerous high-capacity magazines that are also unlawful, according to Sgt. Clint Bates.

Authorities said they’d been searching for Wilcox since Saturday, when he allegedly broke into a home on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that belongs to a woman who was a previous domestic partner of his.

A verbal altercation happened after Wilcox kicked in the door to enter the woman’s house. He then became aggressive and brandished a handgun, Bates said.

The woman was forced from her home, and the altercation between the two continued at another location outside the city limits near Nevada City Highway, where Wilcox apparently drew and fired his handgun to intimidate the woman. He also made threats to shoot her and other people, Bates added.

The gun was not fired at anyone directly, and the woman was eventually able to return to her residence later that day unharmed, after the situation with Wilcox had calmed down, he said.

Police detectives began looking for Wilcox, and a search warrant was issued allowing authorities to search his residence due to his brandishing and firing of a weapon, according to Bates.

In addition to the firearm and criminal threat charges, Wilcox is also facing a misdemeanor charge after police found a prescription drug on him that he was not authorized to have. A restraining order has since been issued as a result of the incident, prohibiting Wilcox from having any contact with the woman that he threatened, Bates said.

Police said the firearms recovered from the residence on Hubbard Road, which ranged from various pistols to numerous hunting rifles, appeared to have been inherited by Wilcox and were not tied to any additional criminal activity. The illegal assault rifle recovered by police was an SKS semi-automatic rifle, which is on a state list of banned weapons, Bates said.

Wilcox remained held Wednesday on a $500,000 bond. Wilcox’s bail is higher than normal because authorities sought and received an order from a judge granting a bail enhancement in his case, reports state.

The bail enhancement came after police deemed that Wilcox was a credible threat to public safety if out of custody, due to his use of a firearm and the nature of the violent threats that were made during the Saturday incident, Bates said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com