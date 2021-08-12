Police make 2nd arrest in vandalism

Grass Valley police on Thursday made a second arrest in the June 30 graffiti incident they say caused over $10,000 in damages, a news release states.

Nicholas Cleven, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested near downtown Sacramento that morning, reports state. He’s one of two suspects authorities say tagged multiple businesses in the Mill Street area, Grass Valley police said.

Officers arrested Andrew Lindquist during a traffic stop just days after the tagging. Located inside his vehicle was a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with a high capacity magazine, as well as numerous spray paint cans and markers, reports state.

Both suspects were caught on video from several local businesses as well as the city of Grass Valley’s surveillance cameras, police have said.

Cleven was arrested without incident Thursday. Police also served a search warrant on his home, finding “evidence of his involvement in the crime and possibly in numerous other vandalisms throughout the region,” a news release states.





Multiple agencies have identified Cleven and Lindquist as suspects in similar incidents, police said.

Cleven faces a felony count of vandalism. He remained jailed Thursday afternoon under $20,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.