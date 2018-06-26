Police K9 Rüdiger transfers to Grass Valley Police Department 

The Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments are excited to announce the transition of Rüdiger to the Grass Valley Police Department. Rüdiger, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, started with the Nevada City Police Department in July 2015. He is trained in suspect apprehension and narcotics detection.

Rüdiger's current handler has accepted employment with an agency outside of Nevada County. The Nevada City Police Department does not currently have staff to take on Rüdiger, and requested the Grass Valley Police Department consider accepting Rüdiger onto their team and newly established K9 program.

Rüdiger’s specially outfitted K9 vehicle and associated equipment was funded by the Rüdiger Foundation through 100 percent community support. The Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council has also supported Rüdiger. As such, it is critical that Rüdiger continue to serve the community to which he is accustomed and the people who made his career possible.

"Rüdiger is a special part of our community and we are thrilled to have him with the GVPD team of officers who care about the value and impact of their work in Western Nevada County,” said Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gamelgard. “Rüdiger is a tremendous asset to our region and will seamlessly continue to serve the citizens and visitors of Nevada City, Grass Valley, and Nevada County."

Lieutenant Chad Ellis added, "Rüdiger has been a tremendous asset to the Nevada City Police Department and the local communities. The strong relationship between the Grass Valley Police Department and the Nevada City Police Department has allowed Rüdiger to remain within local law enforcement and continue to serve in our communities."

Rüdiger will continue to train with Grass Valley’s current K9, Kano, and will make a seamless transition to duty after being paired with a new handler.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Grass Valley Police Department