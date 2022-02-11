Police charge man with robbery in alleged assault
Nevada City police say they arrested a man Friday on robbery accusations after he assaulted a transient.
Sgt. Tim Ewing said the incident began after Eric Montgomery, 46, approached a local man around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Commercial Street.
“Mr. Montgomery came up to him, the victim had some food in a container and Montgomery used some choice words and said, ‘Give me that,’” Ewing said. “Our victim didn’t comply and allegedly was assaulted.”
Ewing said the victim told authorities he ran after he was punched in the head.
“Mr. Montgomery gave chase and our victim went to Broad Street, into a local establishment seeking help,“ Ewing said.
Ewing said authorities discovered Montgomery in the area early Friday. Reports show officers arrested him on Commercial Street.
Ewing said even though nothing was taken from the victim, bail was set at $100,000 because that is the consequence of attempting to take someone’s property by means of force or fear.
Montgomery remained jailed Friday under bond, reports state.
The two men involved in the altercation “are known to each other,” Ewing said.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
