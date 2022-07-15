Nevada County Police Blotter: Where’s my truck?
NEVADA CITY POLICE
Thursday
8:57 a.m.: Caller from Church Street reported he couldn’t find his pickup truck, which he’s parked overnight near the courthouse. Cleared by contact.
5:38 p.m.: Caller from Red Bud Way reported sewage backup in a swale downstream of buildings.
6:26 p.m.: Possible false report of vehicle stolen from parking lot near overpass.
6:31 p.m.: Caller from Sacramento reports vandalism to a delivery truck.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
1:56 p.m..: Caller from Alta Sierra Drive reports cybercrime, his accounts hacked and no longer has access to credit cards.
2:56 p.m.: Caller from Brooks Road reports two dogs abandoned on his property by former tenant.
4:01 p.m.: Caller reports she learned on Facebook that someone is killing squirrels and making purses out of them.
5:17 p.m.: Caller from Norlene Way reports stepfather is not letting her leave with friends. States she is 31.
7:11 p.m.: Caller from Kilham Mine Road reports barefoot woman on property who says man she has been staying with won’t let her leave. While on phone, the woman tells caller she doesn’t want to involve law encforcement.
9:06 p.m.: Caller from Dry Creek Lane reports people fishing on private lake. They insist to the caller the lake is public, but leave just before unit arrives.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE
Thursday
6:19 a.m.: Caller from Bank Street reports subject who won’t leave him alone and punched him last night.
7:18 a.m.: Caller from Pleasant Street reports neighbors have been arguing and threatening to kill each other.
11 a.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports erratic driving of car with flat tires and no windshield. Driver tells caller he’s just trying to get car fixed.
4:18 p.m.: Caller from East Main Street reports illegal dumping, has video.
6:17 p.m.: Caller from Neal Street reports skateboarders handing out drugs.
7:08: p.m.: Caller from Maryland Driver reported road rage incident in middle of the street. At least one vehicle winds up towed.
— Don Rogers
