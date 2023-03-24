GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:56 a.m. - A truck with a trailer was pulled over on South Ponderosa Way for not having its lights on. The driver was arrested on two Yuba County warrants, one felony and one misdemeanor.
7:39 a.m. - A caller from Jamba Juice on Freeman Lane reported that a recently fired employee had returned to the location several times over the past week and has intimidated several employees. The caller reported that the subject parks in the lot outside and can look inside the business from his car. The subject hasn’t stepped into the store, but the employees still feel intimidated and scared. The caller was advised to call back if the subject trespasses and also to get a restraining order.
8:50 a.m. - A caller reported that another mental health hold patient from the hospital who had escaped the day before was on Chapel Street. Another caller said that the subject was dropped off near the Grass Valley Safeway around 2:30 p.m. the day before.
8:58 a.m. - A housekeeper who also has a paper route requested a welfare check on a customer at the Berryhill Apartments on West Berryhill Drive who hasn’t picked up their paper in several days. The woman advised that she was unsure of the customer’s name.
9:26 a.m. - A caller from Jenkins Street reported that she had been receiving threatening texts and calls from her daughter and her boyfriend that they were going to slash her tires. The caller just wanted the information logged, and did not request contact.
10:38 a.m. - A caller reported that an escaped hospital patient was at the bus stop at Tinloy Street and Bank Street wearing hospital attire.
2:50 p.m. - A silver Lexus was parked in the fire lane near South School Street and West Main Street, blocking other vehicles from pulling out without going into the other lane of traffic.
3:48 p.m. - Someone came to the GVPD lobby to report that they had been assaulted by their property manager on Old Tunnel Road. They advised that the assault had occurred on February 6.
5:16 p.m. - A caller from Bennett Street and Henderson Street reported a possible drunk driver in a silver Chevy Cruze heading toward Colfax on Highway 174 past the Bottle Shop. The caller advised that the vehicle had almost stopped in the middle of the highway and went up an embankment. The call was transferred to CHP and then transferred back to GVPD.
8:34 p.m. - A 911 caller from the Coach N Four Motel on South Auburn Street reported that tweakers were harassing her and would not leave her doorway. The caller advised that she was calling from her bathroom.
11:23 p.m. - A caller reported that the flag was down at the Tri Counties Bank on Neal Street.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:06 a.m. - A 911 call regarding a disabled Subaru Outback blocking the entrance to southbound Highway 49 at Broad Street.
1:39 p.m. - A caller from the Northern Queen Inn on Railroad Avenue reported guests who had refused to leave after being asked.
3:33 p.m. - A caller reported that someone with blue hair and a sleeping bag wrapped around her was yelling obscenities on North Pine Street.
8:52 p.m. - A caller from Elixart on York Street reported that a woman was refusing to leave after being told that she was trespassing. The subject eventually left but the caller still requested contact.
5:58 a.m. - A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive reported that their neighbor’s Chihuahua had been tied up and barking nonstop on the front porch for several days.
9:09 a.m. - An employee from El Dorado Savings Bank on Woodridge Drive reported a person camping behind the bank and requested assistance in moving them along. Behavioral Health was notified, and they advised they’d send someone within the hour.
9:18 a.m. - A caller from Juniper Street reported that a cat had been dumped several months ago and has been living under a vacant house. The caller hoped that a trap could be set so that the cat could be caught and brought to Animal Control.
9:26 a.m. - A caller from Highway 49 near Sweetland Road and Francisco Lane on the San Juan Ridge reported sheep that looked to be in bad shape and unfed. The owner was contacted, who has plenty of feed and has been raising sheep for 15 years. A message was left for the original caller.
11:01 a.m. - A caller from Digger Pines Circle reported that the location repeatedly has loud noises and a strong chemical smell at night. The caller wished to remain anonymous.
3:02 p.m. - A 15-year-old stated in an emergency room triage that he had been assaulted at Bear River High School on Magnolia Road approximately one to two hours ago. The juvenile had a head injury and a facial fracture.
3:53 p.m. - A caller from Cottontail Way reported the theft of cash.
4:56 p.m. - A caller from Mooney Flat wished to discuss rumors she had heard about people stealing cattle.
5:15 p.m. - A caller from Dog Bar Road requested information about electrifying a shared fence. The caller was advised to call Code Enforcement and also not to put up the electric fence until he had spoken with them.
6:15 p.m. - A caller from Leitner Drive reported that a subject had climbed over her locked gate and opened her car door to leave a service letter in her vehicle. The caller advised that she threw the letter at him and told him to do it the right way. The caller thought that the service was illegal.
6:15 p.m. - A caller reported that a fallen tree had rolled into the road and was blocking traffic on Brunswick before Highway 174 but after Idaho Maryland Road. The call was transferred to CHP, who advised that they were aware of the tree.
9:45 p.m. - A caller from Echo Drive and Cascade Way reported possible drug activity at her neighbors. She advised that it is a regular issue and that there were several subjects outside with flashlights. The house is known to the Sheriff’s Department, and was spoken about in a briefing several days before. The caller was advised that the house was being looked into.
