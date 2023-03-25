GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:17 a.m. — A caller reported that someone stole his saxophone out of his vehicle at the ARCO on Nevada City Highway while he was paying for gas. The caller advised that the theft had occurred 10 days ago, and that the suspect had asked for a couple dollars for gas and then stole the saxophone while the caller was inside the store.
3:44 a.m. — A 911 caller from Fawcett Street reported a white Ford Mustang kept driving past. The caller believed it was a drug deal.
10:53 a.m. — A caller from the El Dorado Savings Bank on East Main Street reported a man in the lobby who appeared to be under the influence. The caller advised that the subject was passed out in a chair.
1:08 p.m. — A caller from Save Mart on Nevada City Highway reported a subject yelling at him and filming him and his children over the caller’s “Mandatory Vaccines Kill” t-shirt.
4:17 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street reported vehicles parked in a no parking zone.
5:21 p.m. — An employee at Round Table Pizza on Sutton Way called 911 to report a subject grabbing customers and causing emotional trauma.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:19 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported that he has video footage of a vehicle that dumped a washer and dryer on their property.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a skunk in a ditch in front of their residence. The caller was concerned that the skunk had rabies.
5:29 p.m. — A caller from York Street reported a woman who had been given a no trespassing warning was back and refusing to leave. The suspect was in the bathroom during the call and then walked out of the establishment.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
3:42 a.m. — A caller from Silverthorne Lane reported that his sister was missing and that he hasn’t spoken with her in five years. The caller also advised that someone with the first initial O. was not his sister’s father, and that O. was growing spiders in bottles in the house. It was unknown how the spiders were related to the missing sister.
7:45 a.m. — A landslide occurred five miles down Washington Road, putting trees in the roadway. A caller reported the trees down and advised that he had used his chainsaw to cut a tree and open traffic to one lane, but thinks a winch or some large equipment will be needed to get the tree down as it is on the hillside.
8:29 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near Penn Valley Drive reported a gray Ford Fiesta driving into oncoming traffic.
9:20 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported that a vehicle took out the front gate and footbridge of their property between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.
9:43 a.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road who had been reported missing said he was fine and currently in Roseville. He advised that he would be returning that evening, or the next day.
9:57 a.m. — A caller from westbound Interstate 80 near Soda Springs reported a black minivan without chains was all over the road.
10:07 a.m. — A caller from Melody Road reported a loose bull that had been out for a week or so.
2:17 p.m. — A man from Rattlesnake Road came to the NCSO lobby to report that his neighbors have been dumping chicken droppings in the river. He advised that he has video footage he would like to show an officer. He was referred to the Department of Wildlife CALTIP Water Pollution hotline.
3:44 p.m. — A 911 caller from Oak Ridge Drive reported hearing six gun shots on her property, but that all was quiet when she called. The caller advised that she had searched her property but hadn’t seen anyone or any vehicles. The caller was advised not to put herself in a dangerous situation.
5:08 p.m — A caller from Cemetery Alley near Highway 49 in North San Juan reported that she had heard of a possible body that had been in the area for about an hour. The caller advised that she had heard it was a male body, and that she thought the cause of death was likely due to a beating that had occurred earlier that day.
5:16 p.m. — A caller from Black Road reported a cow showed up on his property that morning. He contained it, and requested contact to figure out who the owner was.
7:11 p.m. — An elderly 911 caller from Waxwing Court advised that it was raining really loudly over her roof.
8:49 p.m. — A caller from the Rhythms Fitness Studio on Highway 174 reported seeing a goat tied up behind the building. The caller advised that their children had heard the goat cry out and that it was no longer behind the builder. The caller believed that the goat had been taken into an RV at the location, and advised that it was snowing.
10:13 p.m. — A caller from Heather Dee Court requested contact regarding a takeout lunch that was left on his garden steps that afternoon and that he didn’t know who it belonged to. The caller advised that five hours later, during a thunderstorm, someone he did not know showed up to his house asking for two eggs. The caller found the two circumstances suspicious and wanted to discuss them.
—Jamie Hunyor