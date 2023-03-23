GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
2:05 a.m. — A disruptive woman was asked to leave Hospitality House on Sutton Way but refused. She eventually left, but returned at 2:25 a.m.
7:10 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Commons on Old Tunnel Road reported third-hand information that there were two subjects yelling and throwing glass in the parking lot. One of the subjects was reported to live in the complex.
8:05 a.m. — A 911 caller from the Target parking lot on West McKnight Way reported that her child’s father was speeding around and not in a great state of mind after a custody swap. The caller advised that she had followed him because he took the child aggressively, but that she would stop following him because she believes it is aggravating him
8:48 a.m. — A caller from Advanced Towing on Railroad Avenue requested a tow of a teal Ford F-150 that had been abandoned in their lot for over two weeks.
10:54 a.m. — A caller from West Main Street and South Church Street reported a Coors semi with locked brakes blocking the roadway. The tow was assigned to Advanced Towing at 11:45 a.m. The tow was then canceled and offered to Triple M, but their ETA was hours long. Kilroys was contacted, but they were unable to tow semis. Advanced Towing was assigned again at 11:52 a.m., but canceled. The tow was assigned to Triple M, and then canceled at 12:03 p.m. Advanced was finally assigned the tow at 12:04 a.m.
1:12 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street requested a welfare check on a person who had been under a tarp on the front porch of Substational all day.
2:16 p.m. — A nurse from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported a patient on a mental health hold had just run out of the psych ward door. The man was last seen wearing a purple hospital gown.
2:27 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that her vehicle had been stolen from Condon Park on Minnie Street, but then had been recovered at the park. Later, the caller advised the vehicle had not been stolen, became uncooperative and hung up.
2:40 p.m. — A caller from Chase Bank on Brunswick Road requested an office drive by the planned protest at 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. inside the bank. The caller was advised to call back if needed, and that call volume will determine office availability.
3:29 p.m. — The manager of Hills Flat Lumber on Railroad Avenue called to report that someone had passed a fake bill and attempted to run off with merchandise. The suspect dropped the merchandise in the driveway. The manager advised that they are in possession of the fake bill.
4:01 p.m. — Someone flagged down a GVPD officer on Sierra College Drive while on a 911 call to report a suspect trying to break out windows.
4:29 p.m. — A caller reported a young man in all black smoking a pipe behind Matheson Graphics on Nevada City Highway.
6:57 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an intoxicated female driver in a green Subaru Outback at Grocery Outlet on Sutton Way. The woman was seen leaving the store stumbling. She was last seen turning onto Dorsey Drive.
11:52 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported that a female client was threatening other clients. The caller advised that there were no weapons or alcohol involved.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:09 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road requested contact regarding a subject who had been squatting in his house for a week. The guests were escorted from the property, the apartment was secured, and the key was returned to the caller.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from the parking lot behind the National Exchange Hotel on Broad Street reported two suspicious white males looking into all of the vehicles in the lot. The suspects asked her how much she had paid for her rack.
5:06 p.m. — A 911 caller from Sacramento Street reported that her 15-year-old daughter had just kicked out her windshield while they were driving on the highway. The caller advised that the daughter is now walking on the side of the road. The call was transferred to CHP.
10:15 p.m. — A caller from Perseverance Court reported their gray pit bull “Hizer” had gone missing after being let outside. At 10:40 p.m., the caller reported that the dog had returned.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
6:35 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road was transferred from CHP to report a suspicious dark-colored and lowered vehicle with a loud muffler that had been driving up and down their driveway. The caller advised that the vehicle was now parked and running, and that a person wearing an orange jumpsuit with reflector tape was outside the vehicle.
8:50 a.m. — An employee at the Subway on Combie Road called to report a subject who had been aggressive with them was in front of the business and refusing to leave. The subject had a large pack with him, and left on foot toward Chevron while the employee was on the phone.
10:56 a.m. — A 911 caller from Indian Springs Road in Penn Valley reported a herd of loose goats.
12:05 p.m. — A caller from Chestnut Court wanted a report for vandalism to trees. The caller advised that deputies had escorted suspects off their property on March 4.
12:15 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported a loose neighborhood pit bull that continues to be a nuisance. Animal Control scheduled a visit for today.
12:57 p.m. — A caller from Misty Winds Lane reported that CHP was refusing to take a report stating that their trailer had been taken and transferred to the subject’s name. The DMV had instructed the caller to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
1:43 p.m. — A child called 911, but said it was not really an emergency but that she was very scared before the line disconnected. On call back, an out-of-breath woman answered and advised the child was just upset about having to do her homework. The woman advised that they were having an ongoing issue with the child calling 911.
2:16 p.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane reported that Sammie’s Friends had his husky but will not release the dog to him until he gets approved by Animal Control.
2:18 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road requested a welfare check on a barefoot woman wearing a dark brown mechanic jumpsuit who appeared to be having a mental break. The caller advised that the woman said she was looking for gold. A 911 caller from New Rome Road reported that the woman was still there at 3:06 p.m., and that the suspect was currently throwing things.
5:16 p.m. — A caller from Black Oak Drive reported that someone had dumped stolen mail on his property and requested pick up. The mail was collected and returned to the post office.
9:01 p.m. — A caller from the CVS on Combie Road reported that an unknown man came up to them in the store asking for their social media information and then followed the caller around the store. The caller advised that the man was still in the store, but that they had left.
9:21 p.m. — A caller from Piper Lane advised that his cows had gotten out a week and a half ago while he was out of town. The caller specified that they had been on the neighbor’s property and then a suspect claimed them and picked them up. The suspect had told family members that he had pushed the cows back onto the caller’s property, but neighbors told the caller that the suspect had put the cows in a trailer and driven off.
9:29 p.m. — A 911 caller from Magnolia Road and Dog Bar Road reported a blue Toyota Yarris going in and out of traffic. The call was transferred to CHP.
—Jamie Hunyor