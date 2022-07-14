Police Blotter: Guinea hens and peacocks running at large

NEVADA CITY POLICE

Wednesday

12:06 a.m.: Broad Street arrest on suspicion of violating probation and driving with a suspended license.

6:46 a.m.: Caller from Long Street reports three vehicles that continually camp in front of home, unknown number of people sleeping in them.

10 p.m.: Caller from Walrath Avenue reports neighbor going in and out of home, yelling.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

11:41 a.m.: Caller from Rattlesnake Road reports guinea hens and peacocks habitually running at large onto their property. Cleared by contact.

11:57 a.m.: Caller from Bonanza Way reports squatter who has refused for months to leave. The squatter is the property owner’s niece and doesn’t have tenant rights to be on the property.

12:51 p.m.: Caller from Red Dog Road reports man on trail who approached her and made her uncomfortable.

1:02 p.m.: Caller from Prosser Dam reported missing male juveniles on their bicycles, trying to get to a BMX area that wasn’t accessible from their location. Reporting party called back to say the boys were found and fine.

2:42 p.m.: Caller from Purdon Road reported that woman came into his home and sitting on his couch. Not violent but “running her mouth.” He’ll stay away from her until deputies arrive. Arrest made.

5:18 p.m.: Caller from Badger Hill Road reports theft of a compressor.

5:53 p.m.: Caller from Cottage Hill Drive asks for assistance mediating with his wife, who has been drinking. Deputies find both have been drinking and advise them to stay in separate rooms and not be in contact with each other.

7:20 p.m.: Caller from Brooks Road reports husband is angry and threatening to take their newborn with him. She’s locked herself in the bathroom. They agree to separate for the night. Cleared by contact.

7:43 p.m.: Caller from Holley Ravine Road reports and intruder grabbed a 13-year-old female by the arm at a camp and tried to get her to go with him. She said no and he left, saying he’d be back. Her parents pick her up. Request extra patrol.

9:01 p.m.: Caller from Alta Sierra Drive reports daughter saw man in car open their mailbox. They’d already picked up their mail.