Grass Valley Police Department
10:26 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male carrying blankets and was outside yelling and pacing. A second caller stated the subject was outside doing crazy things in the parking lot and bothering customers. The second caller mentioned that the subject possibly had knives in his pocket.
11:59 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported ongoing issues with people using the parking lot as a walk-through. The caller requested extra patrol for juveniles causing issues.
2:15 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a reckless driver in a Penske truck..
3:37 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a customer went in and was causing a disturbance and was belligerent, then walked out and slammed the door and broke it then threatened to beat the caller up.
5:52 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a customer that was refusing to leave and yelling profanities.
8:44 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject tried to get into her vehicle’s passenger door. The caller witnessed the male attempt to get into another vehicle as well.
Nevada City Police Department
3:06 p.m. – A caller from East Broad Street was filling sand bangs in the area and saw a loose German Shepherd running around.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:10 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported two dogs—one was hit by a vehicle and needed to go to the vet, while the other one was okay.
7:48 a.m. – A caller from Thoroughbred Loop reported a large tree across the roadway.
9:46 a.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported an injured coyote on the side of the roadway.
1:19 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road believed a drug deal was “about to go down.”
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Patricia Way reported vandalism of a mailbox and was stealing mail from it.
3:28 p.m. – A caller from Polaris Drive reported a young yellow lab on the loose. The caller could not contain the dog. The caller could not provide dispatch with a cross street and got upset because they didn’t know where she was. The caller also could not provide an address marker and got annoyed that dispatch asked for it then said, “I gotta go. I was just reporting it” then disconnected.
5:22 p.m. – A caller from Sugarview Road advised he was being threatened with a chainsaw.
9:34 p.m. – A caller from Welsh Lane reported hearing a loud explosion. Nothing else was heard, and the caller still had power. The caller was concerned because on New Years someone on the same street was shooting off a firearm.