GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
4:51 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her neighbor was banging on the walls loudly, which has been an ongoing issue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
4:51 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her neighbor was banging on the walls loudly, which has been an ongoing issue.
9:14 a.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported a male was out laying in planter with pants mostly past his derriere.
10:33 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road/Olympia Drive reported while she was on the bus, passing through the intersection, she saw a male dragging a person who was tied up.
12:20 p.m. — A caller from Safeway on Neal Street reported that a subject stole pastries and two candy bags.
2:36 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported 2-3 subjects refusing to leave property.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:38 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a subject being disruptive, destructive, and stealing items.
2:23 p.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported a subject was making threats toward clients and then left the library, and he was pacing and very tense.
3:35 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a shopping cart in the dumpster area with a backpack and an open-blade knife.
8:21 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported she was on the phone with her friend, and she started screaming ‘help me’ and eventually faded to where she could not hear her.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
10:35 a.m. — A caller from I-80/Central Truckee reported a white truck and trailer with a blown-out tire was not stopping.
1:47 p.m. - A caller reported a neighbor’s dog attacked his dog.
1:57 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported that his roommate is throwing things at him and has his car keys and will not return them to the caller.
3:40 p.m. - A caller from Upward Way reported transients camping at her neighbor’s property who are out of town.
4:22 p.m. - A caller from Wolf Road reported a patient in ICU with a suspicious head injury and is not ready to talk to the police about the assault.
7:38 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road/Capital Drive reported she heard four gunshots fired quickly.
9:24 p.m. - A caller from Green Acres Drive reported that someone was at her gate with dogs, and the dogs had been going nuts for about 25-45 minutes.
-LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: