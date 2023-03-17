Grass Valley Police Department
7:48 a.m. — An ER nurse called from Glasson Way, where a subject was flipping over beds.
7:48 a.m. — An ER nurse called from Glasson Way, where a subject was flipping over beds.
8:55 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street requested for the police department to move a sleeping transient along. The subject was in front of doorway in a sleeping bag.
9:42 a.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a black and white dog on the roof of a house in the area.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from East McKnight Street reported a hit and run involving a four-door silver sedan.
2:22 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported that an older white Honda has been parked in front of her house for two years. She believes it belongs to a previous tenant.
Nevada City Police Department
8:17 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported that last night she was assaulted by her boyfriend’s caregiver.
12:55 p.m. A caller from Broad Street reported two male subjects out front smoking and yelling. They were loitering and unwilling to go inside of the business.
5:53 p.m — A caller from South Pine Street reported she just got home from work and realized her rear license plate was missing.
11:12 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a subject screaming, cussing, and slamming doors.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Department
12:52 p.m. — A caller from Boreal Ridge reported a subject jumped on his trailer that was carrying his tractor and was between the trailer and vehicle. The subject then jumped on another vehicle.
1:41 p.m. — A caller from Salsa Court reported the loose German Shepherd from earlier is at the current location.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from Brass Circle reported three no trespassing signs were stolen sometime last week.
6:11 p.m. — A caller from Norlene/Tippy Way reported a goose on the side of the road that couldn’t move.
10:44 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a white male in his 50’s with beard, gray hoodie, wearing a black trench coat who was walking around in circles. The subject followed the caller and his friends, and had his hands in his pockets.
—LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: