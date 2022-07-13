Police Blotter

GRASS VALLEY POLICE

Tuesday

12:01 a.m.: Caller from Golden Gate Terrace reports pickup pulls into parking lot and parks in area where no one is supposed to be. Towed.

6:15 a.m.: Caller from Henderson Street reports transients sleeping in front of building.

6:16 a.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports a transient in front of building.

9:13 a.m.: Caller from Dorsey Drive reports threats over phone from children’s father. Calls nonstop. Reporting party does not feel scared.

11:12 a.m.: Caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reports woman pounding on her steering wheel. Possible her car has broken down.

12:09 p.m.: Caller from Rockwood Drive reports she thinks her father’s vehicle is being stolen. Her father is in the hospital.

12:56 p.m: Caller from Mill Street reports theft of bicycle.

1:41 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports male took her picture and yelled at her. A security guard is following him.

2:02 p.m.: Caller from Mill Street reports older woman pushing a red cart took clothing from a store.

4:56 p.m.: Caller from Highway 49 reported reckless driver almost has crashed several times.

5:14 p.m.: Caller from Hill Street reports older male driver of pickup on side of road slumped over wheel, passed out.

5:58 p.m.: Same caller from Mill Street earlier reports woman with clothing from store is back.

8:06 p.m.: Caller from West McKnight Way reports person making threats to fast food place’s staff and banging on window.

10:36 p.m.: Caller concerned about being threatened via Facebook that she could be murdered.

NEVADA CITY POLICE

Tuesday

11:25 a.m.: Caller from Broad Street reports two transients carrying a keg down Miners Trail to the underpass.

4:04 p.m.: Caller from Parkside Place reports man in green Prius has been parking in front of the caller’s home off and on for two days.

9:04 p.m.: Caller from Searls Lane reports carpet cleaner violating the noise ordinance. Cleared by contact.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:47 p.m.: Caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reports camper threatening a camp counselor. Parents came to take the camper home in the Bay Area.

12:59 p.m.: Caller from Cerrito Road reports being punched at a bar.

1:01 p.m.: Caller from Newtown Road reports daughter’s boyfriend won’t leave the residence and is yelling and screaming. No weapons. Leaves property before units arrive.

2:36 p.m.: Caller from Boca reports brother has injured the caller and wants to make a report.

4:15 p.m.: Caller from Big Spring Drive reports ex-employee has parked an RV on his street and seeks advice about what to do.

4:42 p.m.: Caller from Highway 49 reports having ongoing problem with man who came in store and stole drinks.

5:51 p.m.: Caller from Lime Kiln reports acquaintance of son is in front of her home looking for her son, who doesn’t live there. The acquaintance is known to possess firearms. Cleared by contact.

7:02 p.m.: Caller from Penn Valley Driver reports loose horse in park near baseball fields.

9:32 p.m.: 911 caller reports her cell phone is locked.

10:41 p.m.: Caller from Pleasant Valley Road reports subjects shredded their vehicle tire, were cooking tacos in a parking lot and were waiting for a ride. Cleared by contact.

— Don Rogers