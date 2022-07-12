Police Blotter

NEVADA CITY

Sunday

11:21 p.m.: Caller from Railroad Avenue reported she’d been punched in the face at a party and requested an ambulance. Ambulance crew could not make contact with her.

Monday

10:34 a.m.: Caller from Nimrod Street reported negative comments on Facebook regarding children’s event she planned to hold next week.

7:47 p.m.: Caller on South Pine reports broken waterline leaking onto roadway.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:01 p.m.: Caller from Brunswick Road reported road rage incident in which other driver told the caller, “I have a gun and I’ll shoot you.”

12:55 p.m.: Caller from Yuba Gap needs a ride to the tire shop. Referred to CHP.

12:55 p.m.: Caller from Rough and Ready Highway reports cow walking alongside the road. “Cleared by contact.”

1:09 and 1:13 a.m.: Callers from two locations report loved ones making sounds like they wish to hurt themselves. One has weapons in the home, but locked up. The other is having marital issues and likely to be home alone. One is cleared by contact and the other had a report taken.

4:56 p.m.: Caller from Gopher Hill Court reports former tenant harrassing caller’s wife. An arrest was made.

5:43 p.m.: Caller from Wolf Meadows Drove reports daughter is attacking her. Argument started over a computer.

7:58 p.m.: Caller from Duggans reports 15-year-old girl walking down road with bloody face. Father and father’s fiancee nearby. Arrest of juvenile made.

9:45 p.m.: Caller from Western Court reports landlord sitting on porch and knocking on door for two hours demanding that caller open the door. Cleared by contact.

— Don Rogers