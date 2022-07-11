Police Blotter
GRASS VALLEY POLICE
Friday
1:33 a.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports very tall inebriated man threatening people with a bottle as a weapon.
5:11 a.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports man loitering on a bench and another man sleeping in a van. Would like them moved along.
10:21 a.m.: Caller from Idaho-Maryland and E. Main Street reports being followed by another vehicle following a road rage incident. The caller has a newborn in her vehicle.
10:46 a.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports man sleeping in business center of a motel.
2:12 p.m.: Caller from Bank Street reports male and female half undressed at a nearby park, “just walking around all over the park.”
3:28 p.m.: Caller from Freeman Lane reports cell phone stolen from grocery store. Called and got a woman, who promised to bring the phone back, but then turned the phone off.
3:45 p.m.: Caller from Bank Street says angrily she called an hour and a half ago and there are still tweakers tweaking and that’s not right. The park is for little kids.
5:21 p.m.: Caller from Brunswick Road and freeway ramp toward Nevada City reports transient pushing shopping cart is blocking the roadway.
8:05 p.m.: Caller from Olympia Park Road reports theft of keys to a safe and also a cell phone. Suspect is a female adult.
Saturday
6:51 a.m.: Caller from Presley Way reports male smoking something odd in a strange dark SUV parked behind a business. She is the only one there, and he makes her nervous.
7:02 a.m.: Caller from Neal Street reports a male passed out in a car in front of a loading zone. All the vehicle lights are on, but the engine isn’t running.
11:06 a.m.: Caller from Berriman Loop reports his van with trailer have been stolen. He had left keys in the van.
12:18 p.m.: CalFire unit on Sutton Way reports fistfight between two individuals and one has driven away. The other who had been in the same vehicle is at a fast food place.
1:26 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports vehicle hitting parked vehicle.
1:58 p.m.: Caller reports daughter’s boyfriend keeps coming to property even though told to stay away, and is looking for advice.
3:27 p.m.: Caller from Freeman Lane reports man came in for haircut, planning to pay later. He has come back six times and now is loitering and making customers nervous.
7:08 p.m.: Caller from Colfax East reports neighbor putting out poison to try to kill animals.
9:06 p.m.: Caller from Primrose Lane reported road rage incident with driver with gray hair and glasses yelling at her when she pulled over.
9:26 p.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports credit card stolen and being used at Walgreens now.
11:48 p.m.: Caller from Plaza Drive reports a man refusing to leave and standing by the ice maker while threating to kill the caller.
Sunday
12:07 a.m.: Caller from Oak Street reports transients in the baseball field, one with a baby stroller.
4:39 a.m.: Caller from Bank Street reports van that pulled up in front of caller, now following the caller. Oh, vehicle stopped at a bank. No longer following.
8:57 a.m.: Caller from South Auburn Street reports man lying in roadway. Unknown if a medical situation or he is sleeping.
12:42 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports a fire at a transient camp on the side of a building. Others report flames going up hillside.
1:08 p.m.: Caller from Sutton reporting a male who stole a credit card has just left a store and is heading to a fast food place.
3:11 p.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports woman with two kids panhandling.
3:37 p.m.: Caller from Sutton reports two men who tried to use stolen credit cards last night are back and using the restrooms.
— Don Rogers
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User