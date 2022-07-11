Police Blotter

GRASS VALLEY POLICE

Friday

1:33 a.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports very tall inebriated man threatening people with a bottle as a weapon.

5:11 a.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports man loitering on a bench and another man sleeping in a van. Would like them moved along.

10:21 a.m.: Caller from Idaho-Maryland and E. Main Street reports being followed by another vehicle following a road rage incident. The caller has a newborn in her vehicle.

10:46 a.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports man sleeping in business center of a motel.

2:12 p.m.: Caller from Bank Street reports male and female half undressed at a nearby park, “just walking around all over the park.”

3:28 p.m.: Caller from Freeman Lane reports cell phone stolen from grocery store. Called and got a woman, who promised to bring the phone back, but then turned the phone off.

3:45 p.m.: Caller from Bank Street says angrily she called an hour and a half ago and there are still tweakers tweaking and that’s not right. The park is for little kids.

5:21 p.m.: Caller from Brunswick Road and freeway ramp toward Nevada City reports transient pushing shopping cart is blocking the roadway.

8:05 p.m.: Caller from Olympia Park Road reports theft of keys to a safe and also a cell phone. Suspect is a female adult.

Saturday

6:51 a.m.: Caller from Presley Way reports male smoking something odd in a strange dark SUV parked behind a business. She is the only one there, and he makes her nervous.

7:02 a.m.: Caller from Neal Street reports a male passed out in a car in front of a loading zone. All the vehicle lights are on, but the engine isn’t running.

11:06 a.m.: Caller from Berriman Loop reports his van with trailer have been stolen. He had left keys in the van.

12:18 p.m.: CalFire unit on Sutton Way reports fistfight between two individuals and one has driven away. The other who had been in the same vehicle is at a fast food place.

1:26 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports vehicle hitting parked vehicle.

1:58 p.m.: Caller reports daughter’s boyfriend keeps coming to property even though told to stay away, and is looking for advice.

3:27 p.m.: Caller from Freeman Lane reports man came in for haircut, planning to pay later. He has come back six times and now is loitering and making customers nervous.

7:08 p.m.: Caller from Colfax East reports neighbor putting out poison to try to kill animals.

9:06 p.m.: Caller from Primrose Lane reported road rage incident with driver with gray hair and glasses yelling at her when she pulled over.

9:26 p.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports credit card stolen and being used at Walgreens now.

11:48 p.m.: Caller from Plaza Drive reports a man refusing to leave and standing by the ice maker while threating to kill the caller.

Sunday

12:07 a.m.: Caller from Oak Street reports transients in the baseball field, one with a baby stroller.

4:39 a.m.: Caller from Bank Street reports van that pulled up in front of caller, now following the caller. Oh, vehicle stopped at a bank. No longer following.

8:57 a.m.: Caller from South Auburn Street reports man lying in roadway. Unknown if a medical situation or he is sleeping.

12:42 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports a fire at a transient camp on the side of a building. Others report flames going up hillside.

1:08 p.m.: Caller from Sutton reporting a male who stole a credit card has just left a store and is heading to a fast food place.

3:11 p.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports woman with two kids panhandling.

3:37 p.m.: Caller from Sutton reports two men who tried to use stolen credit cards last night are back and using the restrooms.

— Don Rogers