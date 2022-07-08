Nevada County Police Blotter

NEVADA CITY POLICE

Wednesday

4:52 a.m.: Caller on Reward Street reports bear in the backyard and worried the bear might be dangerous. Requests visit to move bear along. Case “cleared by contact.”

10:36 a.m.: Caller on Broad Street reports woman wearing facepaint banging on front window of store.

11:23 a.m.: Caller from Boulder Street reports group of four or five people in street punching each other and each others’ cars. One has a dog.

1:06 p.m.: Caller on Broad Street reports woman has a gun in the trunk and concerned because woman has been increasingly agitated. Disposition of case: “Unable to locate.”

2:39 p.m.: Caller on Searls Avenue reports man sitting in front of business who is friendly and unthreatening, but unsure where he is and confused.

4:51 p.m.: Caller on Gracie Road reports friend who came to visit for Fourth now is refusing to leave. Caller called back to say friend is “escalating.” “Cleared by contact.”

11:30 p.m.: Caller on Coyote reports bunch of teenagers hanging out nearby. Unknown what they are doing, but caller can hear coughing.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

4:14 p.m.: Elderly Caller on Combie Road reports her brother said he’s coming to her home to “make her pay.” Previously had been advised to seek a restraining order, but hadn’t thought that necessary before.

5:09 p.m.: Caller on Pleasant Valley Road reports neighbor’s dog came over and killed some chickens. Caller ran off the dog, but an ongoing issue.

5:19 p.m.: Caller on Lone Pine Drive reports 15-year-old son ran away. Reporting party can’t go look because other kids at the home need to be looked after. Calls back to report son has returned home. Deputy gives mother resources to help deal with son’s recent anger issues and defiance.

5:24 p.m.: Caller on Banner Mountain Trail reports his elderly mother is wandering nearby roads again.

6:07 p.m.: Caller at Greenhorn and Anvil Road reports that apparently a crowbar was used on two mailboxes. Referred to Postal Service.

7:12 p.m.: Caller on Gayle Lane reports 23-year-old son is out of control, yelling at her, and punching holes in walls.

7:47 p.m.: Caller on Lark Street reports neighbor is holding pipe and threatening to beat up the reporting party. The neighbor lives behind the reporting party and said he was going to get a firearm. Reporting party has the doors locked. “Cleared by contact.”

8:09 p.m.: Caller on Highway 174 near Rattlesnake reports girlfriend tried to jump out of vehicle during verbal altercation. She was safe at a fire station and had a ride coming for her. “Cleared by contact.”

8:36 p.m.: Caller on Gracie Road reports aggressive dog blocking reporting his on a trail. A man called the dog off and became aggressive himself while telling the reporting party he was on private property. But he wasn’t, he said. He was on the trail.

8:58 p.m.: Caller on Newtown Road reports couple he believes are squatters. “Cleared by contact.”

— Don Rogers