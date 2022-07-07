Nevada County Police Blotter

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF“S OFFICE

Wednesday

10:29 a.m. – A caller from Retrac Way reported their cattle got loose. The caller said they heard second hand that the cows had been contained but didn’t have a way to access the Facebook post reporting such.

2:00 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a loose goat on their property.

2:16 p.m – A caller from Salt Creek Road advised they would be doing target practice on their property.

7:46 p.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows reported an erratic driver who passed them across a double yellow on a blind corner.

8:13 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported a male subject yelling and jumping around.

— Jennifer Nobles