Nevada County Police Blotter
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF“S OFFICE
Wednesday
10:29 a.m. – A caller from Retrac Way reported their cattle got loose. The caller said they heard second hand that the cows had been contained but didn’t have a way to access the Facebook post reporting such.
2:00 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a loose goat on their property.
2:16 p.m – A caller from Salt Creek Road advised they would be doing target practice on their property.
7:46 p.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows reported an erratic driver who passed them across a double yellow on a blind corner.
8:13 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported a male subject yelling and jumping around.
— Jennifer Nobles
