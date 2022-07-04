Nevada County police blotter

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:42 a.m. – A caller off of Boulder Street reported ongoing issues with a bear in his yard. The bear was gone upon arrival.

7:17 a.m. – Vandalism was reported off of Last Mile Drive and Mount Olive Road when mailboxes in the area looked to be tampered with.

9:02 a.m. – A caller requested contact regarding needing to gain access to his business within the evacuation zone of the Rice’s Fire near Troost Trail. A report was taken.

9:09 a.m. – A caller from Forest Springs Drive reported a skunk issue and requested contact. The skunk issue was cleared by contact.

9:30 a.m. – A caller off of Otter Road reported a dead skunk is being tied up with zip ties 10 feet in the air on a telephone pole near the callers residence, a report was taken.

9:56 a.m. – A caller requested contact advising they were able to access their property within the Rice’s Fire footprint along Troost Trail, but today were denied. They went to check on plants and solar batteries and were informed no access into the mandatory evacuation zone.

1:08 p.m. – A caller from Chisum Trail reported an Air B&B guest was staying at the location and damaged the caller’s house by running their vehicle into the side of the house.

2:15 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported a male is standing on porch in underwear making weird noises and appears to be having a hard time standing up.

2:47 p.m. – A caller evacuated from the Rice’s Fire along Troost Trail reported missing a cat that ran off when they were trying to evacuate, described as black with yellow eyes.

7:00 p.m. – A caller off of Ridge Road Reported a male associated with a gray Toyota mini van that pulled over off the side of the road and lit fireworks. The caller said something to him and he left toward Grass Valley.

8:40 p.m. – A caller off of Wolf Road reported someone just chased her with a machete after she caught them stealing from the property.

9:01 p.m. – A caller off of Rainbow Road stated her son got a Snapchat from a juvenile stating they shot at the house this morning. The caller heard a gunshot this morning.

11:17 p.m. – A caller reported he got lost from his vehicle along Penn Valley Drive and Rough and Ready Highway after pulling over on the side of the road to go to the bathroom. The call resulted in the arrest of an adult.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:26 a.m. – A caller from Clay Street reported a dog named “Captain” has been barking for hours and is concerned for the owners.

10:20 a.m. – A caller off of Commercial Street reported someone stole his bike while at the nearby restaurant.

10:38 p.m. – A caller off of Broad Street requested to make a report for a stolen credit card. The report was made.

11:13 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a male under the influence causing issues and refusing to leave. The man was arrested.

Saturday

7:03 p.m. – A caller from the downtown area reported his ex-wife is under the influence and driving with the caller’s child in the car.

8:46 p.m. – A followup from the previous call resulted in a the arrest of an adult along Church Street near the Courthouse.

Sunday

7:54 a.m. – A disturbance was reported along Zion Street due to a man with a striped shirt and a beard yelling at people and throwing cones into the street.

— Elias Funez