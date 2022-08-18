Police arrest suspected burglar after jump from 2nd story balcony

The suspect, with police in the area, jumped from the second story balcony.

Matthew David Little, 24, of Rough and Ready, was injured. Police then approached him, identified him as the suspect in a string of burglaries, and took him into custody, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

“He was quickly identified through video surveillance,” he added.

Arrested Wednesday, Little remained jailed Thursday on $150,000 in bond. He faces two counts of second-degree burglary, and one count each of vehicle theft and possession of a narcotic controlled substance, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The recent thefts began Aug. 12. On that day officers responded to reports of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Auburn Street. On Sunday, they responded to the 100 block of Wood Street about a stolen vehicle, Bates said.

That same Sunday, there was a commercial burglary in the 100 block of East Main Street, and a theft from a vehicle in the 400 block of Washington Street, the sergeant said.

On Tuesday, there was an attempted burglary in the 100 block of East Main Street. Someone smashed a window, but no one got inside, Bates said. That was followed on Wednesday by the recovery of a stolen vehicle downtown, and the theft of items from a vehicle on Appleton Street.

Officers by this time had started concentrating patrols in the area of the thefts. Someone then contacted police, saying there was a man in a ski mask in the 200 block of North Auburn Street. Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the person, who was trying to identify the hotel room of the suspect, the sergeant said.

That’s when Little jumped from the balcony, he added.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249