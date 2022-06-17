Police arrest 4 in catalytic converter thefts

Four Fresno residents face charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Nevada County, the Nevada City Police Department said.

Doua Xiong, 36; New Kee Xiong, 41; James Xiong, 35; and Danita Cantu, 42, each face felony charges of criminal conspiracy, reports state.

Doua Xiong and Cantu also face a charge of having a loaded firearm in public, and Cantu has a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license, Nevada County Jail reports state.

New Kee Xiong and James Xiong face additional charges of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, receipt of known stolen property, and being someone prohibited from possessing a firearm, jail reports state.

New Kee Xiong is also charged with tampering with a vehicle, while James Xiong faces a parole violation.

As of Friday, only Cantu was free on bond, jail reports state.

According to a news release, Nevada City officers on Thursday got a tip from Grass Valley police that a vehicle linked to prior catalytic converter thefts was returning to Nevada County. Police canvassed the city and spotted the vehicle within 30 minutes on Railroad Avenue, going toward Sacramento Street. Nevada City police then spotted another vehicle connected to the first.

“Once police began closing in, both suspect vehicles engaged in counter moves and then separated,” reports state.

Police stopped the first vehicle on Dorsey Drive, near Highway 49. Officers stopped the second vehicle on Highway 49, near McKnight Way, the release states.

“One of the suspect vehicles contained a catalytic converter, tools, ammunition, a probationer, and a wanted parolee, while the other contained a wanted person, a probationer, and a loaded handgun in arm’s reach of the occupants,” reports state.

Markings recovered from the vehicles linked them. Police seized both vehicles, the release states.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249