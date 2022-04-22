Police arrest 2 after woman spots stolen travel trailer

The woman who had her travel trailer stolen months ago saw it, by chance, on Thursday.

The vehicle on East Main Street in Grass Valley looked like her 2003 Pioneer travel trailer, and she called police, Capt. Joe Matteoni said.

Officers arrived around 4 p.m. and stopped the trailer, finding Jennifer Joy Chappel, of Gold Run, and Clayton Abbott, of Grass Valley, both 39. Officers then discovered that the plates on the travel trailer had been stolen, leading them to contact that victim, Matteoni said.

“They didn’t even realize the plates had been taken off their trailer,” he added.

According to Matteoni, the pair had stolen the travel trailer Dec. 6. They also stole the plates from a similar type of travel trailer, and placed them on their new home, the captain said.

“They ultimately admitted to the officers that they stole the trailer because they needed someplace to live,” Matteoni added.

Chappel and Abbott both face felony charges of receipt of known stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Abbott faces additional felony charges of forging or altering a vehicle’s registration and vehicle theft. He faces two misdemeanors: altering a vehicle’s ID number and possession of a controlled substance, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The pair remained jailed Friday under bond, records state.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249