History, nature, and poetry beautifully collide this Saturday, April 29th, for “Poetry in the Park” at Empire Mine State Historic Park, near downtown Grass Valley. Presented by California State Parks, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, and Nevada County Arts Council, this event celebrates National Poetry Month and California’s Arts, Culture and Creativity Month, and features students and local poets reading poems that were inspired by the Empire Mine.

Empire Mine State Historic Park is the site of one of the oldest, deepest, and richest gold mines in California. In operation for more than 100 years, the mine extracted 5.8 million ounces of gold before it closed in 1956. The park contains many of the mine’s buildings, the owner’s home and restored gardens, as well as the entrance to 367 miles of abandoned and flooded mineshafts. The park encompasses 856 acres of forested backcountry and fourteen miles of trails.