PODCAST: Studio U — Brian Hamilton talks with Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout
In the lastest episode of the Studio U podcast, The Union Editor Brian Hamilton chats up Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout, talking about the struggles of small business during the coronavirus pandemic — and the PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-offs — as well as the impact on local government, how the City Council will handle public commentary with controversial city business items and some of her own recommendations for binge-worthy watching while we’re all sheltering at home.
STUDIO U: Episode 3
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.