PODCAST: Studio U — Brian Hamilton talks with Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout

News News | April 9, 2020

EARLIER EPISODES STUDIO U: The Union Publisher Don Rogers talks about changes in the The Union newspaper, and the industry itself, amid the coronavirus crisis and beyond. STUDIO U: Nevada County Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell, talks about how to take care of ourselves and each other from a mental health standpoint during the stay-at-home order to flatten the curve of COVID-19.    

In the lastest episode of the Studio U podcast, The Union Editor Brian Hamilton chats up Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout, talking about the struggles of small business during the coronavirus pandemic — and the PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-offs — as well as the impact on local government, how the City Council will handle public commentary with controversial city business items and some of her own recommendations for binge-worthy watching while we’re all sheltering at home.

STUDIO U: Episode 3

