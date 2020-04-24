PODCAST: Studio U – Brian Hamilton joins Sports Editor Walter Ford and Shawn Ryley to talk 2020 NFL Draft — specifically the 49ers and Raiders
The latest episode of the Studio U podcast is all about (at long last) Sports! The Union Editor Brian Hamilton catches up with Sports Editor Walter Ford and Shawn (the sports savant) Ryley to talk 2020 NFL Draft — specifically, the 49ers, Da Raiders, and yes … the Indianapolis Colts — as well as some local sports news and also the biggest busts in NFL Draft history.
