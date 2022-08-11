Plum Fire: 3 to 5 acres with moderate rate of spread
From Tahoe National Forest:
Location: Yuba River Ranger District, in the area of Lafayette Ridge
Initial Size Up: 3-5 acres, moderate rate of spread.
Tahoe National Forest Dispatch has dispatched aerial and ground firefighting resources. TNF Air Attack 17 is over fire coordinating aerial firefighting aircraft taking suppression action.
Air Tankers 88, 89, TNF Helicopter 514 and cover Helicopter 3CH with Helitack crews engaged with additional aerial resources ordered.
514 Tahoe Helitack is on-scene.
TNF Engines 334, 332, 373 with hand crews, water tenders are making access. Cooperator resources including engines, water tenders, and dozer have been ordered and responding.
Plum Fire: 3 to 5 acres with moderate rate of spread
Tahoe National Forest Dispatch has dispatched aerial and ground firefighting resources. TNF Air Attack 17 is over fire coordinating aerial firefighting aircraft taking suppression action
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.