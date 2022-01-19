Pleasant weather and sunny skies ahead: Precipitation outlook bleak through end of month

Keenan Neu catches some frontside air at the Condon Skate Park during a sunny and 62-degree Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters are saying it looks like a lot of the same, with little chance of rain in the extended forecast.

Photo: Elias Funez

A high pressure ridge off the Pacific Northwest coast will continue to push most chances of precipitation away from Northern California and the Sierra Nevada, at least through the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s been no big real change, we expect the dry pattern to continue through at least Wednesday and probably beyond that,” National Weather Service Sacramento Forecaster Karl Swanberg said. “Right now we’re looking at temps slightly above normal, and trending for below normal precipitation. That doesn’t mean that we won’t get rain, but that it’s not looking good.”

Downtown Grass Valley saw temperatures in the lower 60s Wednesday, and can expect similar temperatures with highs in the mid- to lower 60s through the middle of next week.

Levi the dog runs happily among the other pups at the Condon Park dog park.

Photo: Elias Funez

Lows are expected to remain in the mid-40s through the middle of next week.

HIGH WINDS ON HORIZON

A wind event is being forecast for the Grass Valley region Friday and Saturday, with the highest of the 30 to 35 mph winds expected to arrive late Friday evening.

The winds could cause downed limbs from storm damaged or burned trees, as well as cause the disruption of unsecured items or temporary structures.

Vehicles with high profiles, such as semi-trucks, may have issues navigating the highways.

