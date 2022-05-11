Plant sale and flea market this Saturday

Got plants?

Anyone can be part of the 2022 Camptonville Plant Sale & Flea Market, set for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lost Nugget Market Field, 16448 Highway 49.

The $20 fee for each 12-foot by 12-foot space benefits the Camptonville Community Center. There’s no charge for nonprofits distributing information. Payment will be collected at the sale.

Enchiladas will be for sale at the event.

All applicable county guidelines for COVID-19 safety will be observed at the event. Rain may cancel or postpone. Don’t block the pumps at the Lost Nugget and park thoughtfully. Updates will be posted at the Nugget, at the post office, and online at facebook.com/camptonvillecc .

Someone who wants to sell something, or distribute information for a nonprofit at no charge, visit bit.ly/cv-vendorinfo , or call 530-288-5016 and leave your name, phone and mailing address.

The Camptonville Community Center Advocates is a nonprofit, charitable organization dedicated to building community in the Camptonville area, and can be reached at cvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com , or at 530-288-5016.

Source: Camptonville Community Center Advocates