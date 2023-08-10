Staff Writer at The Union
Congressman Adam Schiff, representing California’s 30th Congressional District out of the San Gabriel Valley, and now campaigning as a California Senatorial Candidate, shook hands with constituents from around Nevada County following his speaking engagement this week held at the Center for the Arts on West Main Street in Grass Valley.
The event was a celebration of the tireless efforts to ensure democracy remains safe in Nevada County and in 2016 for turning Nevada County blue, according to Barbara Dehart, co-founder of Indivisible Women Nevada County.
Dehart introduced Nevada County Board of Supervisor Heidi Hall and Congressman Schiff kicking off a sold out event sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats.
Congressman Schiff began by sharing a brief biography including his education and family and then reviewed his accomplishments during his career.
Schiff held office as a state senator in 1996 and helped to write one of the first laws in the nation guaranteeing a patient’s bill of rights and writing legislation guaranteeing up to date textbooks in schools.
He was a leader in passing the Schiff-Cárdenas Juvenile Justice Crime Prevention Act of 2000, which provided millions in funding to keep at-risk youth out of prison.
While in Congress, Schiff said he has worked to improve the lives of his community and continues to fight climate change while investing in new green technology and jobs.
“I fought for universal health care and got the biggest expansion in health care access in generations,” Schiff said. “I fought against tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires and for good paying jobs, union jobs and investments in our future.”
Schiff said that he is working to bring back resources to California to address priorities like homelessness and housing, as well as, serving as a member of the January 6th Insurrection Committee.
“I took on the biggest fight of my life against Donald J. Trump, a demigod hell-bent on destroying and upending all the progress we have made,” Schiff said. “I took him on and his extreme MEGA supporters and the entire Fox misinformation machine.”
Schiff was straightforward regarding his efforts to promote the concerns of the Democratic Party.
“I made some pretty powerful enemies but as Franklin D. Roosevelt once observed, ‘There are times when you can judge a person by the enemies they have made.’” Schiff said. “By that standard, I’m doing pretty damn well,” Schiff said.
Schiff made a reference to the Republicans in the House of Representatives, specifically Kevin McCarthy, who voted to censure Schiff over his role in the Russia investigation and the first impeachment of Donald Trump.
“Holding Trump accountable,” Schiff said. “Something that I wear like a badge of honor.”
Schiff quoted a line from Robert Caro, a journalist and author who wrote extensively about political figures.
“Power doesn’t corrupt as much as it reveals,” Schiff said. “It doesn’t always reveal us at our best, but it says a lot about who we are.”
As this quote suggests, power may reveal the worst in a person, but it can also reveal courage and dedication.
“It has revealed Liz Cheney and Adam Kinsinger are people of courage and conviction,” Schiff said.
Schiff went on to say, “Reversely it has revealed Elise Stefanik and Kevin McCarthy and so many others to be utterly craven.”
Schiff shared his take-away after two impeachments and insurrection and now three indictments, that even though the United States has the best written Constitution and laws to guide behavior, none of it matters if officials do not give meaning to their oath of office.
Ethics, truth and decision making based on facts is missing in the political actions of many, according to Schiff.
“Sadly we live in an era where one of America’s great political parties believes the truth is for liars and suckers,” Schiff said. “We live in a world where a public servant like Anthony Fauci is made a villain, and a villain like George Santos is made a public servant.”
The January 6th Committee was something that Schiff said he was proud of and made references to a parody of Liz Cheney on Saturday Night Live that was well received by the audience.
When the actor playing Liz Cheney said, “People keep asking me how I developed such a spine of steel and tough inner core. Well, I tell them, ‘How do you think you would turn out if Dick Cheney had been reading you bedtime stories?’”
The litigation of Donald Trump was referred to as a test of our democracy.
“It will test the rule of law that everyone is equal before the law,” Schiff said. “It is a necessary test as it is difficult.”
It is the opportunity and responsibility for the Democratic Party to turn the corner in the upcoming election year, according to Schiff.
“The Republican party will not drop Donald Trump because he is a liar,” Schiff said. “They are fine with that.”
Schiff also described Trump as unethical, a danger to national security referring to the Mar A Lago FBI searches.
The possibility of Trump becoming a convicted felon would not deter Trump’s supporters, according to Schiff.
Schiff pointed out the recent elections where Democrats have won in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and was confident the same will happen in the 2024 election.
“When we beat him in 2024, they just might decide to dump him because he is a loser,” Schiff said. “Maybe for the sake of their party they will move on.”
Two healthy political parties are needed in the United States, according to Schiff.
Trump came to power in a time of economic disruption and globalization that have reshaped the workplace making it difficult for working people all over the country, according to Schiff.
Historically in America, when the country prospered, that prosperity was shared with the people that made it possible, however today the enormous disparities have widened, according to Schiff.
When the Democrats were in control of the Congress for only two years, attacks on climate change were among important accomplishments, according to Schiff.
Other accomplishments of the Democratic Party were mentioned such as the CHIPS and Science Act that will make investments in research, development, science, and manufacturing, and create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs, according to https://schiff.house.gov.
More work is needed in regards to the Supreme Court that issued its Dobbs decision, which gave individual states authority to regulate abortion.
“It is no longer a conservative court. It is instead a reactionary and partisan court,” Schiff said. “We have seen this Court use the power that it has to strip away the reproductive freedom of millions and millions of Americans.”
Losing rights rather than gaining rights is another sign of a democracy in trouble, according to Schiff.
“In the House of Representatives, I’m one of the leading authors of a bill to expand the Supreme Court,” Schiff said.
A code of ethics and term limits are needed, according to Schiff.
In May 2023, Schiff and others announced the reintroduction of the Judiciary Act of 2023, legislation that would expand the Supreme Court by adding four seats to create a 13-Justice bench, according to the Adam Schiff official website.
Schiff reflected on two epiphanies he had during the Trump years.
“It was a shocking thing to realize about our country… but for the first time in my life… the predominant threat to democracy was a threat from within,” Schiff said. “There was nothing that Russia or China or Iran or North Korea could do to tear our country apart to weaken our democracy more than the president of the United States had been doing.”
Schiff went on to say that “None of that would have been possible without the willing enablement of so many Republican members of Congress.”
The second realization Schiff described during the Trump years was the disappointment he felt when Republicans would simply go along with Trump hoping to enhance their careers.
“As it turns out they didn’t believe any of it, or if they did, none of it really mattered,” Schiff said. “At the end of the day it was holding on to power, or their jobs, or maybe getting a better job in the Trump administration.”
Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall also expressed concern for the sustainability of the country’s democracy preceding Schiff’s speech.
“What a week we’ve had,” Hall said. “With the filing of criminal indictments meant to fully provide accountability.