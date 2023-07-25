Staff Writer
The Onyx Theatre’s recent application for a use permit to expand from two to three viewing theaters and to include a lounge with indoor and outdoor seating was approved during last week’s Nevada City Planning Commission meeting.
However, approval or other action regarding the plans for the remodel of the building and the design for the signage was not recommended by Lisa McCandless, Interim City Planner.
Vice-Chair Amy Cobden asked why McCandless did not recommend action on the architectural review and signage, McCandless explained that the agenda item only included the use permit.
By law, any decision that is made requires a ten day public notification published in a local news source, so Celine Negrete, General Manager at The Onyx and the professionals from Siteline Architecture would have to return to the Commission at a future date.
“The way that the agenda reads for the project, and I guess this was a mistake on my part, the public hearing noticing and agenda read: Onyx Theater conditional use permit theater use and outdoor dining in the local business zone,” McCandless said.
“It’s kind of a wording thing,” McCandless said.
Later in the meeting Negrete had to correct the staff report written by McCandless because the management of The Onyx was not requesting an indoor and outdoor “dining,” but rather their plan was to simply add concessions and the indoor and outdoor lounge area.
“It was my goal that we go through the use permit and the architectural review process today, but I will defer to any limitations you have on that,” Andrew Pawlowski, the architect with Siteline Architecture in Nevada City said.
Work on the inside and the outside of the buildings for the remodeled theater are equally demanding technically and The Onyx would need approval to move ahead.
“We’ve started diving in and we would like to keep going,” Pawlowski said.
The new choice of color for the building, the height of the decorative panels surrounding the outdoor lounge area and the lighting were discussed at length by the Commissioners, Negrete and Pawlowski.
“We’re just trying to cover all our bases here,” McCandless said. “If there was any sort of opposition to the project approval… it would turn into a much longer process.”
The Onyx Theater currently operates at 107 Argall Way in the Seven Hills Business District.
A mural is also in the plans for the Searles side of the building, according to Pawlowski.
Additionally, it was determined by the Commission that the project was exempt from environmental review and meets all zoning requirements.
A second agenda item was also continued to an undecided future date.
Tree removal delayed
A request to remove 98 trees consisting of a mix of black oak, cedar, pine, ponderosa pine and oak by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools / Nevada County Board of Education, for the property owner at 400 Hoover Lane was put off to a special meeting in the upcoming week.
“A request for a more accurate map of the exact trees that would be removed and a site plan so that all members of the Commission can understand the location of the trees that are coming down in proximity of buildings and other trees,” Vice-Chair Amy Cobden said.
YFR Tree & Land Management mentioned that time limitations should be considered because large cranes would be a necessity and children returning to school at the location.