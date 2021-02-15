Planning Commission to vote on Wendy’s

The Grass Valley Planning Commission will decide Tuesday whether a Wendy’s drive-thru restaurant will be coming to the Glenbrook Basin.

The proposed fast food chain development at 875 Sutton Way would replace the building that is currently Paulette’s Country Kitchen.

The developer’s plan would demolish the 3,600-square-foot building in order to replace the drive-thru, bring the building up to code, and reduce the size to 2,400 square feet with 250 feet of outdoor eating space.

The commission will meet over Zoom at 7 p.m. People can watch the meeting on the city’s website, Nevada County Media Channel 17, or by searching City of Grass Valley on YouTube.

The public can submit comments by calling 530-274-4390 or emailing public@cityofgrassvalley.com.

According to the commission’s agenda report, following the Design Review Committee’s approval of the project, most public concerns centered around Grass Valley having too many fast food restaurants; increasing unhealthy eating choices; opposition to corporate businesses; and potential air pollution from the drive-thru.

The report concludes these are policy concerns to be addressed in long range planning documents and recommends approval of the project.

“We don’t pick and choose who occupies these sites,” Principal Planner Lance Lowe said at the Design Review Committee meeting last month. “That’s not something that we do. It’s a private endeavor.”

According to the report, the policy issue related to allowing drive-thrus in the city was last addressed when the development code was updated in 2007, which approved their use in Central Business and Heavy Commercial zones.

