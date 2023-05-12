Managing Editor
As the two day hearing regarding the proposed re-opening of the Idaho-Maryland gold mine wound down Thursday aftenroon, Nevada County Planning Commissioner Terry McAteer cited the actions of one of Nevada County’s first environmental thinkers, Lorenzo Sawyer.
Sawyer, who moved to Nevada City as a gold miner in 1850, left the work to become a lawyer after witnessing first hand the detrimental impacts of mining.
Sawyer was appointed to the 9th Circuit Court of appeals in San Francisco and in 1884, signed the Sawyer decision into law that stated the environmental effects of mining must not be placed upon neighboring property or community.
“Today we are faced with a similar situation which has the potential to infect our air with asbestos and exhaust fumes, impact the wells of our neighbors, discharge harmful elements into the water, destroy many acres of wetlands, add significant amounts of greenhouse gasses into our environment and return to our legacy of mining,” Commissioner McAteer said to the crowd before initiating the vote to deny both the Final Environmental Impact Report and the use permit for the Rise Grass Valley project.
The motion was seconded by Commissioner Danny Millman and the other three commissioners, Mike Mastrodonato, Bill Greeno, and Laura Duncan voted no as well.
The chambers at the Rood Center erupted in a raucous display of elation and approval once the no-vote was made by the commission.
“This is just a part of the process,” Commission Chair Bill Greeno said to the audience after the vote.
The project is still slated to go before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, who the Planning Commission is advisory to, sometime in August according to county officials.
Of the 78 comments from members of the public given during Thursday’s hearing, 58 were in opposition to the mine’s re-opening, while 20 comments were made for it’s re-opening.
Folks ranging from 96 year old Anita Walt of Grass Valley, to 8 year old Grass Valley Charter School 3rd grader Bowman Rinne, spoke against the re-opening of the mine.
“The mine is very very close to my school,” Rinne said to the commissioners. “Mine’s are a dangerous operation on the environment, I would like adults to make choices on behalf of the environment, the plants, the animals and the community, not money.”
Don Daniels from Grass Valley’s District III, who comes from a legacy mining family, gave his take on mining to the commissioners and cited the need for good paying jobs and NIMBYism as a problem.
“I think there’s a lot of misguided people who have come here today and yesterday,” Daniels said to the commissioners of those opposed to the mine. “But I think putting a mine where a mine was, is a good idea, especially if it is done properly,” Daniels said.
Other public commenters called out those who spoke in favor of the mine as being those wanting to profit off of the plan by either working for Rise Gold or benefitting from the mine in some way.
“I can’t help but point out, many of the folks who are speaking out professionally about the mine, are being paid to find the findings they are finding,” District I resident Wade Laughter said to the commission. “Many of the folks who are speaking like myself, who are clearly in opposition to the EIR and the mine, are here because we care about this community, not because we want to make money off of it.”
Nevada County District I resident Lorraine Webb gave a warning to Nevada County planning department if they were to proceed with the project.
“Whether it is approved or not, there will be enough monies from the people of this county to sue the County if we have to to point out the fact that this is an illegally inadequate EIR,” Webb said.
“This community has a history, and I think Rise Gold must have known about that when they proposed this mine. We fought off mining that spot decades ago. A lot of people fought off ten dams on the South Yuba before we realized we needed permanent protection. Similarly with hardrock mining, we need to see that this community is not sold to the highest bidder. I would like to point out that this community will not allow this to happen and I want to spare the planning department from going through this again,” Webb said.
Still Rise Grass Valley developers plan to push ahead with the project and hope for approval from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors with some changes made.
“Based on today’s recommendation, we will consider improvements to our project that address the comments of the community,” Rise Grass Valley spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales said. “When we have new information to share, we will do so at the appropriate time.”